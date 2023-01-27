ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 4

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process

A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop

The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Laguna Honda Not Yet Out of the Woods: Report

San Francisco Supervisors spent much of their Tuesday meeting trying to understand the thornier aspects of getting Laguna Honda Hospital back into regular operation in advance of a looming deadline. They also urged stronger action on finding shelter beds, gun safety and set the date for a hearing on a proposed controversial reparations plan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA
governing.com

Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?

Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
48hills.org

Watching the cops, and recording them …

The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
WASHINGTON, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Pleasant Hill man sentenced for billion-dollar Ponzi scheme

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $619 million in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, prosecutors announced. The former solar power company executive, 45-year-old Ryan Guidry, was sentenced to serve six years and...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
The Verge

San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls

San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy