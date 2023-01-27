Read full article on original website
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers plan to tackle CA gun violence in wake of mass shootings
California already has roughly 100 gun laws on the books. These recent mass shootings have led people to ask whether they're working - and what more can be done?
Washington Examiner
San Francisco approves first concealed carry permit since major Supreme Court ruling
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office approved a resident's application to carry a concealed weapon, marking the first such approval since the Supreme Court's landmark Second Amendment decision last summer. On Friday, the sheriff's office approved a resident's application to carry a concealed weapon, which is known as a CCW permit....
San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process
A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
sfstandard.com
Does Mayor Breed Have Too Much Control Over City Hall? Ban on Undated Resignation Letters Stokes Debate
Controversy over Mayor London Breed asking her appointees to sign undated resignation letters in a perceived attempt to control them hasn’t convinced a city lawmaker that San Francisco should ban the practice. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Monday came out against the ban proposed by his colleague Dean Preston, saying...
Pelosi attacker DePape calls news outlet from jail, makes ‘chilling and bizarre’ remarks
DePape, 42, called a reporter from the Oakland-based KTVU news outlet on Friday.
48hills.org
How the state of California is screwing San Francisco on housing
I have been talking to folks at the City Planning Department to follow up on my analysis of the numbers in the Housing Element, and after a good amount of research, I think can fairly conclude the following:. The state, thanks to the likes of Sen. Scott Wiener, has totally...
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
sfstandard.com
It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop
The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
sfstandard.com
Laguna Honda Not Yet Out of the Woods: Report
San Francisco Supervisors spent much of their Tuesday meeting trying to understand the thornier aspects of getting Laguna Honda Hospital back into regular operation in advance of a looming deadline. They also urged stronger action on finding shelter beds, gun safety and set the date for a hearing on a proposed controversial reparations plan.
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
governing.com
Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?
Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
48hills.org
Watching the cops, and recording them …
The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
KRON4
Pleasant Hill man sentenced for billion-dollar Ponzi scheme
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $619 million in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, prosecutors announced. The former solar power company executive, 45-year-old Ryan Guidry, was sentenced to serve six years and...
The Verge
San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls
San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
Silicon Valley
A 1-foot-wide piece of land? A tiny banana-shaped parcel? They were almost part of Orinda’s housing plan.
A 1-foot-wide sliver of land sandwiched between a road and a backyard pool. A “vacant” site next to a water sanitation building. A handful of minuscule parcels—one of them shaped like a banana, another a triangle—tucked behind single-family homes. These were some of the most absurd...
