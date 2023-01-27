Read full article on original website
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
BCC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $74.50, changing hands for $74.97/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for T-Bills in 6.50%-6.93% band
MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 290 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.50%, 6.89% and 6.93%, respectively,...
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Equity Markets Hold Promise
The U.S. equity markets inched up in the past few trading sessions, buoyed by better-than-expected economic growth and healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The fourth-quarter GDP rose at a 2.9% annualized rate compared with broad-based expectations of 2.8% growth. Consumer spending was up 2.1% in the October-December period, marginally down from 2.3% on a sequential basis as inflationary pressures remain an overhang. The personal consumption expenditure price index increased 3.2%, down from 4.8% recorded in the third quarter. The employment cost index showed compensation increased 1% in the fourth quarter, slightly down from broad-based expectations of a 1.1% rise.
New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2022, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) reported revenue of $577 million, up 70.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $410.71 million, representing a...
These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Many traders are attracted to low-priced stocks because they come with the allure of 2x, 3x or greater short-term gains. For fundamentalists, the challenge is finding such companies that have established businesses, products and customers. Often, low-priced stocks are unproven and carry an extraordinary risk. Almost always, they are micro caps.
Compared to Estimates, Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Amgen (AMGN) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago. The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 billion. With the...
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Invitae (NVTA) from Neutral to Sell
On January 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Invitae from Neutral to Sell. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.90. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Up 26% YTD, Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM) Could Head Even Higher
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock has roared out to a 26% gain so far in 2023, just a few weeks into the new year, and I believe that shares could continue to head a lot higher. I'm bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor even after this strong year-to-date rally, thanks to the stock's attractive valuation, the company's crucial role in the global economy, and the fact that sentiment towards the semiconductor sector seems to be improving rapidly.
Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Unum (UNM) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Insperity, Kforce and Cross Country Healthcare
Chicago, IL – February 1, 2023 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Insperity, Inc. NSP, Kforce, Inc. KFRC and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2047085/3-stocks-to-watch-from-the-promising-staffing-services-industry. The Zacks Staffing industry stands to benefit from a gradually recovering economy, which encourages additional hiring and wage increase. Further, reduced expenses...
Unusual Stock Options Volume for Murphy Oil Confirms Institutional Optimism
Amid institutional bullishness for the hydrocarbon energy market, oil and natural gas exploration and production firm Murphy Oil (US:MUR) has so far gained over 7% on a year-to-date basis. For the Jan. 30 session, MUR stock represented one of the highlights of Fintel’s screener for unusual stock options volume, with optimistic traders making their presence felt.
Zacks Investment Research Initiates Coverage of Expion360 (XPON) With Buy Recommendation
PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 15,000 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,000 shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPON by 70.31% over the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital holds...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
