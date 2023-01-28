(The Center Square) – Inflation has been worse than expected for more than half of North Carolinians, according to a recent High Point University poll. About 53% of 1,006 respondents to an online survey by the High Point Survey Research Center said inflation over the past few months has been worse than they expected, compared to 25% who said it was about what they expected, and 17% who claim it wasn’t as bad as they expected. ...

