Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO