Read full article on original website
ch
4d ago
Equity is socialism, which is anti American. It violates the spirit of the Constitution. But the traitorous socialists pushing this know it.
Reply
18
Shaka Brah
3d ago
Wrong word choice. It should be “equality”, NOT “equity”. As other commenters have noted, “equity” is a socialist term which devalues people’s individuality by seeking an equal outcome for all (except the elites who push this ideology).
Reply
3
Betty McGrath Norberg
4d ago
I admire her courage and the fact that she contributed to freedom today , God bless all the Rosa Parks!
Reply
7
Related
californiaglobe.com
New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400
A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
KQED
'A Legacy of Slavery': For Domestic Workers, California's New Safety Guidelines Are Long Overdue, Say Advocates
In 2017, about a week after the massive Tubbs wildfire destroyed parts of Santa Rosa, house cleaner Socorro Diaz got a call from one of her clients. They asked her to work at their home, which was still standing next to incinerated buildings in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. When Diaz arrived,...
orangecountytribune.com
Anti-shoplift bill submitted
In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
Check out free passes to California State Parks at any public library
Anyone with a library card can check out free passes to visit more than 200 participating California State Parks through the California State Park Library Pass program.
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
sierranewsonline.com
Tribal Volunteers Can Earn up to $250 for 7-Month Pilot
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is recruiting volunteers who reside and travel in rural and tribal communities to participate in the latest testing phase of a “road charge” pilot. Up to 500 volunteers will participate in a seven-month simulated road charge system, which charges drivers based on the number of miles they travel rather than the amount of gas they use to support the state’s critical transportation infrastructure.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
KCRA.com
California lawmakers to consider stricter regulations against people prohibited from owning guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers held an oversight hearing on Tuesday to figure out how to improve the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System, also known as APPS, which is a program that is supposed to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. The program...
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
Homeless — Where your Money goes Part II: The Black Hole of Law Enforcement
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s pledge to dedicate $750 million of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to sweeps of homeless camps is only the latest example of the extravagant waste of taxpayer dollars on futile tactics aimed at reducing homelessness. In all, the new budget will devote $15.3 billion to homelessness, even though the state has already spent billions more, only to see a continual rise in numbers of people experiencing homelessness.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters. The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
Bonta supports appealing SD lawsuit alleging Wet Ones' false advertising
The lawsuit filed in July 2020 by San Diego resident Lauren Souter alleged the manufacturers of the Wet Ones hand wipes falsely promoted the product's ability to kill germs.
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
Comments / 24