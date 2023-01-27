Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Baseball Icon Dies
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
titansathletics.org
Titans Get Back on Track with Win Over Massillon Washington
Berea-Midpark righted the ship and recorded an emotional victory with a 43-36 win over visiting Massillon Washington Monday night. For the first time all season, the entire Titans roster was healthy and whole again with the return of senior captain Kendall Braaten and sophomore guard Lauren Lantow. Braaten’s return was...
titansathletics.org
Titans Score Second Highest Points of Season in Victory
Berea-Midpark finished Sunday afternoon with their second highest team score of the season, posting 140.000, to defeat Mentor, Riverside and North Royalton at Mentor’s Lake Erie Gymnastics School. Senior Brooklyn Varga tied the school record on the floor exercise, posting a 9.400 to finish second in the event. Emma...
titansathletics.org
Titans Finish Strong at BW High School Invitational
Berea-Midpark’s track and field teams competed at the Baldwin-Wallace High School Invitational Sunday morning. The Titans had three event wins on the day, with Delton Wright setting a personal best 6-6 on the high jump. Berea-Midpark’s 4×400 relay of Bret Becker, Justin McDonnell, Vinny Simanella and Aiden Ewing finished first with their time of 3:50.63. Alexis Verdell, Brooke Bechtel, Bailey Bechtel and Aida Gesink finished first in the 4×400 relay after crossing the finish line in 4:41.23.
Five area teams earn No. 1 spots as OHSAA girls basketball district seedings are released
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five area girls basketball teams have been awarded the top seed in their respective divisions for the upcoming OHSAA postseason basketball tournament. Solon was named the top seed on the east side of Division I, and Olmsted Falls was the top seed of the west.
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
Cleveland Guardians 2023 broadcast schedule features 10 national TV games
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mariners, Cardinals, Cubs and Angels will be among Cleveland’s opponents in 10 nationally-televised games during the 2023 regular season as the Guardians announced on Tuesday their broadcast schedule and game times. Bally Sports Great Lakes, the Guardians flagship TV partner, will air 155 regular...
WKYC
Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams passes away at 71
Cleveland Guardians’ home opener, 2023 schedule
The Cleveland Guardians 2023 schedule is set.
cleveland19.com
Fan who threw bottle at Browns owner being placed in court diversion program
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fan who threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a September 2022 game is being placed in a Cleveland Municipal Court diversion program. At a hearing on Tuesday morning, Jeffery Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was approved for the Selective Intervention...
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for something delicious and fried. As a result, I decided to head to the Westlake location of Mochinut, a franchise that is known for their mochi donuts, a unique kind of donut made with rice flour.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
Brunswick City Schools to push for new high school after bond issued failed
In less than 90 days, voters in Brunswick and Brunswick Hills will come together again to make an important decision regarding the future of students’ education in their school district.
Crash cleared on SR 176 in Cleveland
Traffic has returned to normal after a crash on State Route 176 caused delays in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
Cleveland Scene
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
Comments / 0