Berea, OH

titansathletics.org

Titans Get Back on Track with Win Over Massillon Washington

Berea-Midpark righted the ship and recorded an emotional victory with a 43-36 win over visiting Massillon Washington Monday night. For the first time all season, the entire Titans roster was healthy and whole again with the return of senior captain Kendall Braaten and sophomore guard Lauren Lantow. Braaten’s return was...
MASSILLON, OH
titansathletics.org

Titans Score Second Highest Points of Season in Victory

Berea-Midpark finished Sunday afternoon with their second highest team score of the season, posting 140.000, to defeat Mentor, Riverside and North Royalton at Mentor’s Lake Erie Gymnastics School. Senior Brooklyn Varga tied the school record on the floor exercise, posting a 9.400 to finish second in the event. Emma...
BEREA, OH
titansathletics.org

Titans Finish Strong at BW High School Invitational

Berea-Midpark’s track and field teams competed at the Baldwin-Wallace High School Invitational Sunday morning. The Titans had three event wins on the day, with Delton Wright setting a personal best 6-6 on the high jump. Berea-Midpark’s 4×400 relay of Bret Becker, Justin McDonnell, Vinny Simanella and Aiden Ewing finished first with their time of 3:50.63. Alexis Verdell, Brooke Bechtel, Bailey Bechtel and Aida Gesink finished first in the 4×400 relay after crossing the finish line in 4:41.23.
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio

Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Auburn Township fire heavily damages home

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH

