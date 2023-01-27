Read full article on original website
A Surprising Number Of Minnesota Counties Have Either One Stoplight Or None At All
People on the coasts think of Minnesota as flyover country. We've all seen video interviews of people from elsewhere who think Minnesota is just a giant cornfield, the frozen tundra (that's only part of the year - har har), or just a giant forest with some lakes. Despite those beliefs...
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Rao’s Soup Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Grocery Stores
A labeling error has necessitated a limited recall on a popular brand of premium bottled soups in select states. Sovos Brands Intermediate is voluntarily recalling 16-ounce jars of their Rao's Made For Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken and Gnocchi. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the 32 state recall.
Hollywood Loves To Use Minnesota + Wisconsin Bird’s Call, Sometimes Incorrectly
I apologize in advance. This is going to forever change your movie-watching experience. It did for me. I had no clue how many times Hollywood has used the loon call in movies and TV shows. Most of the time they don't make any sense, like in the jungle of Vietnam.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Why Does Your Low Tire Pressure Light Come On In A Minnesota Cold Snap?
We've kind of have been on a roller coaster of weather throughout the winter. We started off with super sub-zero temperatures around the holidays, and then most of January brought much milder temperatures. With the law of averages, we knew we would eventually get another cold snap. That's what's happened lately, with temperatures in some parts of the state as low as -30 F.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
An Elderly Minnesota Woman Was Arrested For Being A Hazard On The Road
I grew up with a mother that was a terrible driver, and she knew it and was actually afraid to drive. Thankfully being out in the suburbs my mom could drive at her own slow pace and she never went on the freeway. She learned to drive when she was older after she met my dad and never built up any confidence in her driving. The minute I got my driver's license I told my mom it was my turn to cart her around because I did not ever want to be in a car with her behind the wheel again.
Check Out The Great Deals In St. Louis County’s First Tax Forfeited Land Auction Of 2023
This could be your chance to get a great deal on a home, business, maybe even some lake property. St. Louis County is holding their first Tax Forfeited Land Auction of 2023; the online catalog - and the bidding - is open and available right now on the special landing page they've set up on their webpage.
