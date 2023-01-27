ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
Why Does Your Low Tire Pressure Light Come On In A Minnesota Cold Snap?

We've kind of have been on a roller coaster of weather throughout the winter. We started off with super sub-zero temperatures around the holidays, and then most of January brought much milder temperatures. With the law of averages, we knew we would eventually get another cold snap. That's what's happened lately, with temperatures in some parts of the state as low as -30 F.
MINNESOTA STATE
An Elderly Minnesota Woman Was Arrested For Being A Hazard On The Road

I grew up with a mother that was a terrible driver, and she knew it and was actually afraid to drive. Thankfully being out in the suburbs my mom could drive at her own slow pace and she never went on the freeway. She learned to drive when she was older after she met my dad and never built up any confidence in her driving. The minute I got my driver's license I told my mom it was my turn to cart her around because I did not ever want to be in a car with her behind the wheel again.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota

