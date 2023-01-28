Read full article on original website
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Alienware m16 will launch alongside the 18-inch model for US$2,599; AMD options to arrive in Q2
Dell's Alienware m16 is a slightly more compact gaming laptop for gamers who want to avoid lugging around a desktop replacement. It was announced alongside several other models at CES 2023, all powered by current-gen hardware from Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Dell has now announced that the Alienware m16 will be available on February 9, the same day as the 18-inch Alienware m18.
Spectrum matte 4K 144Hz monitor gets a US$300 discount
Spectrum, the "crowd-designed" monitor originally from Eve Devices, is now available as a display with a 4K/144Hz configuration. This variant is now offered at US$300 off its regular price. Its maker touts it as offering an "unparalleled" gaming experience, a glare-free coating included, although there are potential caveats involved in this deal.
Alienware m18 with a GeForce RTX 4080 to hit shelves on February 9 for US$2,599
Like many other OEMs, Dell resurrected its 18-inch gaming laptop lineup at CES 2023. The Alienware m18 was announced as a no-compromises machine with top-spec hardware from Intel, Nvidia, and even AMD. Those eager to get their hands on one can do so on February 9. However, only one model...
Xiaomi Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro comprehensive details outed via marketing material leak
Marketing material for Poco's upcoming smartphones, the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro, has now surfaced in the wild ahead of the Xiaomi sub-brand's February 6 launch event—revealing all major specs and details of the mid-range devices. Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The Xiaomi Poco X5 series...
Optoma L1 projector unveiled as new model with 2,500 lumens peak brightness
Optoma has revealed the L1 projector, an 4K UHD ultra-short-throw model. You can use the gadget to throw images up to 105-in (~267 cm) wide with a 0.25:1 throw ratio. The projector has up to 2,500 lumens brightness with 4LED technology, covering 100% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. The device has a 1:800,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR and HLG.
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
Chatreey readies console-size G2 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor and RTX 3050 dGPU
Compact mini PCs that resemble a slightly modified laptop chassis without the display and keyboard are not a new concept. Minisforum was probably first to come up with such a design when it introduced the NUCX15/17 models based on Intel’s own NUC laptop kits, but those featured Gen 11 mobile processors. Meanwhile, Intel upgraded the NUC X15 kits to support Gen 12 Alder Lake-H processors, and the only mini PC producer to currently offer something similar is Chatreey with its new G2 model that is powered by up to an i9-12900H processor and up to an RTX 3050 Ti dGPU.
Samsung Galaxy Book3: Specifications and European pricing leak for upcoming entry-level Galaxy Book3 series laptop
The launch of the Galaxy Book3 series is imminent, with Samsung having already set expectations for new laptops to arrive on February 1 during tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event. While most pre-launch attention has been paid to the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Samsung is also preparing to announce a cheaper model by the name of the Galaxy Book3. Samsung has not commented on the existence of the Galaxy Book3 yet, but @_snoopytech_ has leaked renders and specifications, as has WinFuture.
Update | Realme GT Neo 5 240W set to launch later in February
Update: As Realme's latest teaser now illustrates, the 'C shape' found in its initial teaser is in fact a new little LED accent to be inserted into the black space of the GT Neo 5's elongated camera hump. Trendy indeed. Original Article: Realme has now released its first GT Neo...
Redmi Smart Band 2 launches in Japan as UK and EU prices confirmed in new product pages
Xiaomi continues to roll out the Redmi Smart Band 2 smartwatch, launching the wearable in Japan. The gadget is available for 4,490 yen (~US$35) with a 10% discount until February 6, when the price will revert to 4,990 yen (~US$38). The device is available in black and white. Product pages...
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
LG Ultra PC 14: Battery life exceeded expectations in our testing
We put the LG Ultra PC 14 through its paces and found that its battery life is hard to beat – lasting around 17 hours on a single charge is quite a statement to make. Even the lightweight LG gram 14 have to pack it up, as its battery life is five hours shorter.
Slowing RTX 4090 sales and smash hit RX 7900 XTX could cause Nvidia some concern as report claims last-gen GPUs dominate sales
Back in November 2022, leaker Moore’s Law is Dead claimed that users were ignoring the RTX 4080 in favor of the RTX 4090. As such, the RTX 4090 units were moving at a healthy pace. Now, the leaker suggests that the rate at which the RTX 4090 GPUs are selling is slowing down. The information comes to Tom courtesy of retail sources inside and outside the US.
Honor Magic5 Lite leak showcases upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of MWC 2023
WinFuture and @_snoopytech_ have leaked the Magic5 Lite, one of several smartphones that Honor is expected to reveal later this month at MWC 2023. Honor may no longer be a Huawei subsidiary, but the Magic5 Lite bears more than a passing resemblance with the Mate 40 and Mate 50 series. Regardless, the Magic5 Lite contains upgrades over the Magic4 Lite in several areas, including its battery capacity, display and cameras.
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
AMD Radeon cards with 3D V-Cache may become a reality as Navi 31 GPU found to integrate possible connection site for 3D cache
The next generation of desktop AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 3D V-Cache are poised to hit the market in February. The inclusion of a 3D V-Cache drastically increases CPU performance in certain workloads, including gaming, as demonstrated by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Interestingly enough, we may see 3D stacked cache make its way into future AMD Radeon desktop GPUs if a recent discovery from Tom Wassick, a semiconductor packaging engineer, is any indication.
Huawei MateBook D 14: Elegant 14-inch laptop with a very good battery life
The current incarnation of the Huawei MateBook D 14, an elegant 14-inch office laptop, comes from the 2021 model year and is currently sold at prices starting from 600 Euros (~$652). Huawei uses a metal case that is kept in a matte grey color (Space Grey). The laptop is run...
Huge Sony Xperia 1 IV price cut gives credence to rumor that Xperia 1 V may match Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price tag
There have been some iffy Sony Xperia 1 V leaks and rumors appearing lately, and one of the latest is in regard to the potential price tag. There has been a report about the Xperia 1 V price before, with a post suggesting that lower “production costs” meant Sony had the option to launch the 2023 Xperia 1 at a cheaper starting point. For those not in the know, arguably the worst facet about any premium Xperia flagship is its inevitable sky-high price tag. However, a new rumor claims that Sony USA wants to target the “same level as the S23 Ultra”, which would likely mean a price cut for that particular market:
