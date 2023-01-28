Compact mini PCs that resemble a slightly modified laptop chassis without the display and keyboard are not a new concept. Minisforum was probably first to come up with such a design when it introduced the NUCX15/17 models based on Intel’s own NUC laptop kits, but those featured Gen 11 mobile processors. Meanwhile, Intel upgraded the NUC X15 kits to support Gen 12 Alder Lake-H processors, and the only mini PC producer to currently offer something similar is Chatreey with its new G2 model that is powered by up to an i9-12900H processor and up to an RTX 3050 Ti dGPU.

4 HOURS AGO