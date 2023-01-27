Read full article on original website
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Complete Day Two at Southwestern Invite
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Zubair Firdaus finished round two of the Southwestern Invitational with a 75 (+3) to lead San José State on Monday, putting him in a tie for 26th place heading into the final round on Wednesday, while the team sits in 11th place, six strokes ahead of USC.
San Jose State University Spartans
San José State Names Gary Hodge Associate Head Coach for Beach Volleyball
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Gary Hodge has been named associate head coach for beach volleyball and assistant coach for indoor volleyball at San José State, announced by Director of Athletics Jeff Konya on Tuesday. Hodge will lead the SJSU beach volleyball program after serving as the beach volleyball coach at Saint Mary's over the past four seasons and tallied a record of 52-42. "Our beach program will be in tremendous hands," said SJSU head volleyball coach Todd Kress. "Gary will work diligently to build a championship program and cultivate a championship culture while building life-long relationships with our student-athletes. I feel fortunate to have someone joining us with the skill set, passion and energy that Gary brings."
San Jose State University Spartans
San José State Names Sivan Pardon Assistant Coach for Womens Water Polo
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sivan Pardon has been named the assistant coach for the women's water polo team during the 2023 season. She comes from Wittenberg University where she was head coach since 2017. "Coach Sivan brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience. She has worked with a lot of...
Hanford Sentinel
Selma Bears softball ready for season
The Selma Bears softball team is five days from opening the 2023 season in hopes of winning a Central Section Championship. The Bears, who are coming off a 15-8-1 record and winning a Central Sequoia League championship after going 10-0 in league, will be led by five upperclassmen. They also will need to replace five starters, and nine seniors overall, who all graduated in 2022.
Fresno man dives into the 'Shark Tank'
The CEO of "CopyKeyboard," who is a Fresno resident, did a deep dive with some of the fiercest sharks ever captured on TV.
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s airport (finally) starts its climb into rarified air
With consumer and business travel firmly on the rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, the Valley’s largest airport – Fresno-Yosemite International – is having a bit of a moment. The Fresno hub, which awaits a in-the-works terminal expansion, has eyed an upward swing just before the onset of...
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
West Fresno to receive first Starbucks coffee shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It may not look like it now but in the not-so-distant future, the field on Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be home to southwest Fresno’s very first Starbucks. “We take for granted some of the things in our neighborhoods. I drive by Starbucks every day in all […]
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
Settlement reached on fertilizer company lawsuit in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the city of Hanford announced they considered and approved a settlement agreement with Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (Helena). City officials say the agreement was reached through mediation and fully resolves a legal dispute between the City and Helena that dates back to a land deal in 2014. As part of […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park to feature T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon
A star-studded lineup will be coming to Fresno for Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park. T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon will headline the event downtown on Saturday, May 20.
tourcounsel.com
Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
sjvsun.com
Yelp rolls out Top 100 restaurants. One Valley eatery made the list.
A popular Fresno deli cracked this year’s version of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants. Yelp placed Sam’s Italian Deli and Market at 68th on the list, honoring the family-owned deli as the only restaurant throughout the Central Valley to make it. The big picture: Sam’s Italian Deli...
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
