SAN JOSE, Calif. - Gary Hodge has been named associate head coach for beach volleyball and assistant coach for indoor volleyball at San José State, announced by Director of Athletics Jeff Konya on Tuesday. Hodge will lead the SJSU beach volleyball program after serving as the beach volleyball coach at Saint Mary's over the past four seasons and tallied a record of 52-42. "Our beach program will be in tremendous hands," said SJSU head volleyball coach Todd Kress. "Gary will work diligently to build a championship program and cultivate a championship culture while building life-long relationships with our student-athletes. I feel fortunate to have someone joining us with the skill set, passion and energy that Gary brings."

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO