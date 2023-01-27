ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show. The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
WHAS 11

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
WHAS 11

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TEXAS STATE
WHAS 11

Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch

Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream

Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHAS 11

Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
WHAS 11

'She will be missed': Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, has died

Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
WHAS 11

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death

On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.
WHAS 11

Joe Jonas Jokes About What Happens To Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame Star if They Break Up Again

Joe Jonas has questions about the Jonas Brothers’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, the "Sucker" singer and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, were celebrated with the honor for their work in music and entertainment. Following the ceremony, Joe wanted to know about the status of their star -- should the group ever disband again.

