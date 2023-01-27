Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show. The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Drew Barrymore Recalls the Role That Changed Her Career and What 'Princess Power' Means to Her (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore is reflecting back on her decades-long career, opening up about the defining moment that changed the trajectory of her life. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show was promoting the Netflix kids animated series, Princess Power, in which she executive producers alongside friend and Today's Savannah Guthrie.
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
The 'Black Panther' Cast Can't Stop Laughing or Dancing in the 'Wakanda Forever' Blooper Reel (Exclusive)
We're headed back to Wakanda for the delightfully hilarious Black Panther: Wakanda Forever blooper reel! The brief reel -- debuting exclusively on ET -- gives fans a look at all the foul-mouthed flubs, forgotten lines and random dance parties that the cast broke out behind the scenes!. Fans have already...
Jinger Duggar on the 'Free Jinger' Movement and Raising Her Daughters Out of the Spotlight (Exclusive)
For anyone still wondering, yes, Jinger Duggar Vuolo knew about the "Free Jinger" movement. The former reality star opens up about the online fan campaign during her days on 19 Kids and Counting in her new book, Becoming Free Indeed. The book, co-written by Corey Williams, is not a tell-all...
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch
Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour
Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation. While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied...
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream
Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer: Tearful Raven Talks SK Allegedly Cheating on Her
After the Altar is about to get into the drama that took place after Love Is Blind season 3 wrapped. In the first trailer for the three-episode Netflix special, we see fan favorites reunite to give an update on their romantic lives since the show wrapped last fall. Viewers previously...
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
'She will be missed': Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, has died
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death
On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.
Joe Jonas Jokes About What Happens To Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame Star if They Break Up Again
Joe Jonas has questions about the Jonas Brothers’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Monday, the "Sucker" singer and his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, were celebrated with the honor for their work in music and entertainment. Following the ceremony, Joe wanted to know about the status of their star -- should the group ever disband again.
