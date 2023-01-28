Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's Kim Tate makes apology over stolen watch mystery
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Kim Tate has apologised to the Dingles over the stolen watch mystery in Emmerdale. The mystery over Will's beloved watch has played out over the last several episodes, with Sam Dingle initially facing blame and losing his job over the missing valuable. Lydia quit in solidarity with her husband.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate left shocked by truth over Will Taylor's missing watch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate realises she has made a terrible mistake tonight (January 30) as the truth about her husband Will's missing watch is revealed. Kim recently backed Will when he angrily accused Home Farm's groundsman Sam Dingle of stealing his expensive watch. The row over the missing...
Loose Women star shares first-ever tattoo and its meaning
Loose Women's Kaye Adams has only gone and got herself inked. Known for co-presenting the ITV panel show on a rotational basis, as well as her blink-and-you'll-miss-it stint on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, Kaye documented her first-ever tattooing on Instagram yesterday (January 29). "I'm going in..." she told the...
EastEnders star James Bye reveals ‘unbelievable’ events almost ruined wedding vow renewal
James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders, has revealed how his recent vow renewal went down... and it sounds just as dramatic as an episode from the soap. The star went to sunny St Lucia with his wife Victoria and their kids for an intimate ceremony in front of 35 guests, but there was quite a turbulent journey to the altar.
Emmerdale watch mystery gets solved in unlikely twist
Emmerdale's Will Taylor was finally reunited with his beloved watch tonight (January 30). The latest episode on ITV saw Kim Tate's partner furiously confronting Sam Dingle in The Woolpack beer garden over its disappearance, fresh from losing his job at Home Farm, but Will met some firm resistance from Caleb Dingle, who insisted that Sam was innocent.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
24's Kiefer Sutherland pays tribute after Annie Wersching passes away, aged 45
Kiefer Sutherland has paid tribute to his co-star and friend Annie Wersching, who has sadly died of cancer at the age of 45. The actress played the major role of Renee Walker in seasons 7 and 8 of 24, which Sutherland led. She appeared in a long list of TV shows, including big roles in Bosch and The Vampire Diaries.
The Masked Singer's Katherine Ryan shares her daughter's hilarious reaction to unmasking
Katherine Ryan shocked viewers when she was revealed to be Pigeon in the last episode of The Masked Singer UK. But there was one fan who was particularly at a loss on finding out the comedian was behind the bird costume: her daughter Violet. In an Instagram video, the Taskmaster...
Jennifer Lopez nearly fell off a cliff filming Shotgun Wedding stunt
Jennifer Lopez nearly fell off a cliff filming a stunt for her action rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. In what sounds like an advert for leaving it to the stunt performer, the actress and co-star Josh Duhamel almost fell when a stunt went wrong after her dress got caught in a wheel.
Emmerdale reveals a first look as Paddy and Mandy Dingle grow closer again
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has shared a first look as Paddy and Mandy Dingle draw closer again. Upcoming episodes of the soap will see the former couple start to rekindle their relationship in the wake of the revelation that Paddy's ex-wife Chas had an affair with Al Chapman. Next week,...
Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces upsetting police quiz in surprise new story
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Dean Thompson faces police questioning on UK screens next week after Bree Cameron gets the wrong idea over his relationship with Ziggy Astoni. Dean faces some upsetting suspicions when a trip to the hospital with Ziggy has an unexpected...
BGT's Amanda Holden bans her daughter from joining Love Island
Amanda Holden has revealed she never wants her children to appear on Love Island. The Britain's Got Talent judge admitted that she will never let her daughters Hollie or Alexa 'Lexi' Hughes, whom she shares with husband Chris Hughes, head to the famous villa looking for love, as she doesn't believe that's the true purpose of the show.
EastEnders airs tragic scenes as Lola tells Lexi she is dying
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired tragic scenes where Lola told daughter Lexi she is dying of cancer. Lola and the extended Mitchell family had thus far managed to keep the full truth of her terminal cancer diagnosis from young Lexi, but have recently realised they needed to be honest with the child.
EastEnders' Jack Branning tries to manipulate Lily Slater over pregnancy
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jack Branning has tried to manipulate Lily Slater over her pregnancy in EastEnders. The truth is now out to the Branning family about Ricky Jr fathering Lily's child, furthering the divide between Jack and his son. In Monday's episode, Jack was absolutely irate when he found out...
Happy Valley star responds to fan theories ahead of the season 3 finale
Happy Valley's Rhys Connah has described various fan theories swirling around the crime drama's series finale as "stupid". After ratcheting up some brutal tension over the past five weeks, screenwriter Sally Wainwright's BBC drama is about to wrap up for good this coming weekend, with Connah's teenage character Ryan Cawood caught in the middle of a manhunt for his killer dad Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton).
Coronation Street to revisit Sarah and Adam baby storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is set to revisit Sarah and Adam Barlow's baby storyline. Fans may remember that the married couple first discussed having a baby way back in August 2021, months after they reconciled following Adam's fling with Carla. While the couple did begin trying for a...
Strictly's Gorka Márquez shares thoughts on not joining Helen Skelton for the tour
Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez has opened up on not joining dance partner Helen Skelton on the upcoming live tour. The dancer was paired with the TV presenter and actress for the landmark 20th series of the show, waltzing their way into the final. But the pair were...
Call the Midwife's Cyril gets shock news that hints at Lucille's fate
Call the Midwife season 12 episode 5 spoilers follow. Call the Midwife's Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) has been dealt a devastating blow in this week's episode and we're not talking about the stab wound he received, although that probably smarts too. After a traumatic incident he learns that Lucille's (Leonie Elliott)...
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares tribute to original Addams Family actress following death
Jenna Ortega has shared a tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actress. Lisa Loring, who played the character in sitcom The Addams Family, has passed away at the age of 64. Jenna shared a series of pictures of the child actress on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Absolutely devastated. Thank you...
