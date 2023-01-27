Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
WHAS 11
Abigail Breslin Announces She Married Longtime Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky
Wedding bells are chiming! Abigail Breslin and her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, have tied the knot!. The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the exciting news. Breslin, 26, shared a snapshot of her hand with a gorgeous diamond-studded band on her ring finger, below her sparkling engagement ring.
WHAS 11
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Look Inside Life With Three Kids After Daughter Esti's Birth
Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a peek inside her life! The 37-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics and videos from her busy life as a mom of three, the same month that she and husband John Legend welcomed their daughter, Esti. In the first of her...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Calls Out Dad Kody for Comments About Mom Christine Amid Split
Gwendlyn Brown is calling out her dad, Kody Brown, for comments he said on a past episode of Sister Wives. As the 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, goes back to recap season 17 episodes of the family's TLC reality series, she is also looking back at her parent's messy breakup, which took place in 2021.
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebrate Oprah's 69th Birthday at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event
Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her birthday in style! The beloved media mogul rang in her 69th birthday over the weekend at a star-studded party put on by Anastasia Beverly Hills. A slew of A-list megastars came out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly...
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher Gives His Marriage to Mila Kunis the Perfect Rom-Com Title (Exclusive)
Both Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are making their long-awaited return to the romantic comedy genre with the new Netflix film, Your Place or Mine. And for both, it marks the first time they're working together, with them playing two longtime friends on opposite coasts who realize they may actually want to be more than platonic.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
WHAS 11
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
WHAS 11
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
WHAS 11
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, ET can confirm. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018. In November 2021, Prinsloo weighed in on possibly growing their family...
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out About 'Painful' Miscarriage With Demi Moore
Ashton Kutcher is revisiting his decades-old history with Demi Moore. Nearly 20 years ago, the Your Place or Mine star married Moore, their 16-year age gap sparking constant tabloid fodder and public fascination. Six years after their 2005 wedding, the A-list pair announced their separation and their divorce was finalized in 2013. As fans well know, the two have since gone their separate ways with Kutcher marrying his former That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis, and welcoming two children together.
WHAS 11
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter Lola Against Entering Their Bedroom Without Knocking
Lola Consuelos had better be careful! The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos has moved back in with her famous parents during her final semester of college and has apparently developed a bad habit. "You know what she does now? Door's closed in our bedroom, no knock. She...
WHAS 11
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for an all-new body-swap comedy. The two have been cast opposite each other in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios, ET has confirmed. Few details about the project have been released aside from the fact that the movie will be written and...
WHAS 11
Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch
Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
WHAS 11
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Star Kylie Rogers on Young Beth Flashbacks and Owning Her Character (Exclusive)
For 24 seconds, not a word is uttered in the opening scene of season 1, episode 3 of Yellowstone. It's a flashback scene, the first time viewers are transported back in time to help make sense of what shaped the Dutton family. More specifically, it's the first time fans get...
WHAS 11
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
WHAS 11
Brad Pitt Reacts to Shania Twain Replacing Him With Ryan Reynolds In 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
After Shania Twain famously name-checked Brad Pitt in her 1998 hit single "That Don't Impress Me Much," the song and the actor have been forever linked. However, Twain recently changed things up when she saw Ryan Reynolds in the audience at a recent show. During a press junket for Babylon,...
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer: Tearful Raven Talks SK Allegedly Cheating on Her
After the Altar is about to get into the drama that took place after Love Is Blind season 3 wrapped. In the first trailer for the three-episode Netflix special, we see fan favorites reunite to give an update on their romantic lives since the show wrapped last fall. Viewers previously...
WHAS 11
Adele Cries Mid-Concert Over Man Holding Up Photo of His Wife
Adele is letting the waterworks flow! The songstress embraced her feelings during a recent engagement at her Las Vegas residency show, and was moved to tears by a fan interaction. As can be seen in a clip posted to social media, the "Hello" singer was walking through the audience, singing...
Comments / 0