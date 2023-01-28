Read full article on original website
Nine Republican-led states ask judge to block DACA program
Nine Republican-led states asked a federal judge in Texas on Tuesday to block a rule providing protections to nearly 600,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as “Dreamers.”. It’s the latest move in an ongoing legal fight over the Obama-era...
New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings. Two lawsuits filed in federal court in Texas challenge the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The cases argue millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer,” as one lawsuit states.
Justice Department closes foreign lobbying investigation into retired Marine general without filing charges, attorney says
The Justice Department has closed an investigation into whether retired Marine Gen. John Allen lobbied the US government on behalf of Qatar during the Trump administration without bringing any charges against him, according to his attorney. “We have been informed by the Department of Justice National Security Division and the...
‘School choice’ is culture-war focus for Kansas lawmakers
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality. The effort has become their alternative to pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. A proposal to allow parents to use state tax dollars to pay for private or home schooling was to be available online Tuesday after a committee on K-12 spending introduced the measure in the House. The introduction comes as public school curriculum and funding have become hot button issues for conservative politicians nationwide. Lawmakers in Iowa approved a similar law last week and at least a dozen states are considering similar legislation.
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.
Republicans hold first in a series of hearings on Biden’s handling of the US-Mexico border
Republican lawmakers are expected to slam President Joe Biden’s border policies on Wednesday in the first of a series of hearings on the issue since seizing control of the House. Over the course of Biden’s presidency, Republicans have repeatedly criticized the administration over the handling of the US-Mexico border,...
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden’s Delaware vacation home
The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home and no documents with classified markings were found, Biden’s personal attorney said Wednesday. Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney, did say the FBI took with them handwritten notes and some materials for further review. The search took...
How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden’s administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. Vaccines will continue to be free, for now, but insurers will no longer be required to cover COVID tests. Hospitals will get fewer federal dollars for COVID patients. But the pause on federal student loan repayments is expected to continue until after the Supreme Court rules on loan forgiveness.
New US ransomware strategy prioritizes victims but could make it harder to catch cybercriminals
US and European law enforcement’s disruption last week of a $100-million ransomware gang is the clearest public example yet of a new high-stakes strategy from the Biden administration to prioritize protecting victims of cybercrime — even if it means tipping off suspects and potentially make it harder to arrest them.
