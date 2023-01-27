Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Overland Park to stay open
This follows longtime financial headwinds for Bed Bath and Beyond, whose challenges have grown more acute in the past year with its sales and stock price plummeting. Company officials have suggested they could soon file for bankruptcy. The chain will close more than 200 stores. The company announced an initial...
Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot
If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
bluevalleypost.com
Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South
This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
martincitytelegraph.com
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KCTV 5
4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx...
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories”
What we call Kansas today has long been contested space. Kansas has been a crossroads of people, lifestyles, and ideas for hundreds of years. The struggle between Native culture, traditions, and society and their Europeanized counterparts played out across the American West, including in Kansas and Johnson County. A new exhibit at the Johnson County Museum highlights this tension by exploring the history of federal, off-reservation Indian boarding schools. Titled “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” it is a nationally traveling exhibition, on display at the Johnson County Museum for just seven weeks before moving in 20 crates to its next destination. The exhibit is packed with original photos, artifacts, artwork, and multimedia storytelling. In the exhibit, the tragic and the positive, the despicable and the empowering are all wrapped together in a nuanced exploration of our shared national history.
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
DOP Donuts in downtown Overland Park closes its doors
A popular doughnut shop in downtown Overland Park has closed its food truck following a permit dispute with the city.
Oleander Cafe pulls up stakes, moves to new location in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Oleander Cafe will have to look on the other side of town from now on. 27 News spoke with Zach Stanek, owner of the Oleander Cafe, about his recent decision to move out of his old spot at the Topeka Vendors Market to the west side of town. For […]
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
4th person charged with vandalizing Blue Valley High School press box with slurs
A fourth person has been accused of vandalizing the Blue Valley High School press box with racist, antisemitic and homophobic messages on Jan. 15.
kcur.org
Black Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter files discrimination lawsuit alleging hostile workplace
A Black 20-year veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department has filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was discriminated against for nearly his entire two decades at the department. Leejamahl A. Washington says the retaliation intensified after he testified during the trial of Jyan Harris, another Black former KCKFD...
martincitytelegraph.com
Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark
In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
Passenger in dump truck crash in Kansas City dies days later
A passenger injured in a crash with a dump truck last week on 71 Highway in Kansas City has died days after the wreck, police say.
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
