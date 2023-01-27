ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
bluevalleypost.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Overland Park to stay open

This follows longtime financial headwinds for Bed Bath and Beyond, whose challenges have grown more acute in the past year with its sales and stock price plummeting. Company officials have suggested they could soon file for bankruptcy. The chain will close more than 200 stores. The company announced an initial...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot

If a farm-to-table beef vending machine is going to successfully plug into a hungry market, Tim Haer has just the place to meet the challenge, he said. “Kansas City — at one point in time — had the largest stockyard in the nation and we were known as Cowtown USA,” noted the startup worker-turned-Green Grass The post Know where your meat comes from? For KC shoppers, it’s in a vending machine outside this popular coffee spot appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Inside JCPRD: “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories”

What we call Kansas today has long been contested space. Kansas has been a crossroads of people, lifestyles, and ideas for hundreds of years. The struggle between Native culture, traditions, and society and their Europeanized counterparts played out across the American West, including in Kansas and Johnson County. A new exhibit at the Johnson County Museum highlights this tension by exploring the history of federal, off-reservation Indian boarding schools. Titled “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” it is a nationally traveling exhibition, on display at the Johnson County Museum for just seven weeks before moving in 20 crates to its next destination. The exhibit is packed with original photos, artifacts, artwork, and multimedia storytelling. In the exhibit, the tragic and the positive, the despicable and the empowering are all wrapped together in a nuanced exploration of our shared national history.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark

In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy