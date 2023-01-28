Trump hits the trail in New Hampshire and South Carolina as he looks to rejuvenate 2024 campaign

Read full article on original website
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn’t come from anyone at the Justice Department. It was from a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. In trying to block the release of a special grand jury’s report, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week that decisions in the case were “imminent” and that the report’s publication could jeopardize the rights of “future defendants.”
Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states. Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
FBI searched Biden's former private office in November after his team found classified documents
The FBI searched President Joe Biden's former think tank office in Washington in November after his team notified the National Archives that they found classified documents there, according to a Justice Department official and another source familiar with the matter. The Justice official told CNN that a warrant wasn't used...
Sunny Hostin Heats Up ‘The View’ with Call to Fight Back Against GOP: “If They Wanna Go Low, We’ll Go to the Earth’s Crust”
The View got fiery this morning during a discussion about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The panel heated up as they chatted about new video from the October attack that shows his home was broken into and how he tried to fight back before getting beaten. While discussing the “conspiracy theories” being spread by conservative lawmakers about the incident, Sunny Hostin refused to hold back or back down, demanding Democrats fight fire with fire. Whoopi Goldberg, who introduced the topic, condemned people making light of Pelosi’s attack and injuries, asking, “Why are you allowed to laugh about the...
5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?
WASHINGTON — They are now among the most powerful women in Congress. But when they were first elected in the 1990s, they were often overlooked, or even talked down to. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, remembers that men would avoid asking her questions, addressing other men in the room instead. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., says a male colleague once challenged her at a hearing to describe a military tank engine produced in her district without looking at her notes. (She shot back: "Damn straight I can!")
Midwestern Democrats start Heartland Caucus in Congress
WASHINGTON — Debbie Dingell’s quest for a leadership position within the House Democratic Caucus came with a map. The image, shared by Dingell in November as she was vying for the coveted vice chair position, is of the United States, with stars denoting the districts represented by Democratic House and committee leaders.
