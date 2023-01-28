Trump hits the trail in New Hampshire and South Carolina as he looks to rejuvenate 2024 campaign

The View got fiery this morning during a discussion about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The panel heated up as they chatted about new video from the October attack that shows his home was broken into and how he tried to fight back before getting beaten. While discussing the “conspiracy theories” being spread by conservative lawmakers about the incident, Sunny Hostin refused to hold back or back down, demanding Democrats fight fire with fire. Whoopi Goldberg, who introduced the topic, condemned people making light of Pelosi’s attack and injuries, asking, “Why are you allowed to laugh about the...

1 DAY AGO