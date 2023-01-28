Read full article on original website
Related
Pro-Russia hacker group claims attack on Colorado health care websites
A pro-Russian hacker group claimed it attacked prominent health care systems in the United States, including organizations that serve Colorado.
Polis ‘thrilled’ COVID emergency declarations will end
President Joe Biden announced he will end the COVID national and public Health Emergencies on May 11. This will restructure the COVID response.
New Colorado jury instructions include changed definition of 'reasonable doubt'
DENVER — "Hesitate to act." Three simple words that, according to defense attorneys like Scott Jurdem, have, for decades, provided critical protection for criminal defendants in Colorado. Those three simple words are now erased from the state's jury instructions. "It's not just the freedom of my clients that's at...
Renewed effort at prohibiting confidentiality agreements with government employees statewide
A bill that would prohibit Colorado governments from using nondisclosure agreements with its employees is scheduled for a state Senate committee hearing Thursday. Senate Bill 23-53 aims to stop the state’s widespread practice of settling employee disputes, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars, by requiring them to sign deals that ensure the details of the taxpayer-funded arrangements remain secret.
9News
Mixed opinions on proposed new category of veterinary professionals
The veterinary professional associate would be a mid-level practitioner, between a vet tech and a veterinarian. Colorado's Veterinary Medical Association opposes it.
cobizmag.com
How Will FTC’s Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Clauses Impact Colorado Law?
On January 8, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued its groundbreaking proposed rulemaking that, if adopted, will ban the use of non-compete clauses for most workers nationwide. The FTC’s proposed rule comes on the heels of Colorado passing its new law on restrictive employment agreements in June 2022. The FTC’s entry into this area of regulation begs the question of what continued effect, if any, Colorado’s non-compete laws will have on Colorado employers and workers.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?
If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
cpr.org
Report: Colorado’s education system is in crisis, and teachers are feeling it
Colorado’s education system is in a state of crisis, leaving many teachers feeling overworked, underpaid, not respected and worried that large, systemic issues connected to underfunding are hurting their students. That’s according to the annual State of Education report from the largest teacher’s union in the state, the Colorado...
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control
A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court decides when Social Security payments may be garnished
Colorado's second-highest court has clarified the circumstances under which Social Security payments, which are exempt from garnishment under federal law, may actually be used to repay a debt. On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals disagreed that federal law "unambiguously" shields Social Security benefits from garnishment. Instead,...
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
highlandsranchherald.net
Educators urge lawmakers to pay schools what they’re owed
Mary Rose Donahue keeps a box of scissors in her classroom, not for arts and crafts projects with her students but for the same reason she also stores a baseball bat and a first-aid kit complete with a tourniquet: If a gunman storms the room, each student gets a pair of scissors as a last defense.
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
cpr.org
ERPO in 8 charts: What we learned from reading hundreds of ‘red flag’ cases in Colorado
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and violence. A man in Denver paints a message on his car: “I’m going to kill them.”. A veteran in El Paso County says inexplicable, emotional goodbyes to his children. An increasingly paranoid retiree stockpiles rifles and guns at his townhome in Denver.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado taxpayers tomorrow
Payments to select Colorado residents worth up to $1,500 will have all been issued by the end of Tuesday. This payment, scheduled to be paid out by Jan. 31, will be for state residents who filed for an extension on their 2021 taxes. Any residents of the Centennial State who filed their taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program, and eligible couples will get $1,500.
Colorado Residents Could Receive $1,400 Tax Credit - Here's What You Need to Know
The state of Colorado is proposing a bill that would give retired residents an additional $1,400 in tax credits for the years 2023 and 2024. This bill is aimed at providing support to those on a fixed income, who have been unable to keep up with the rising cost of living. The eligibility criteria for this tax credit are clear, and if passed, the credit will be refundable, meaning those who owe less in taxes than the credit amount will receive a refund for the difference.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
Comments / 5