How to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles final: live stream Djokovic vs Tsitsipas

After two weeks, the Australian Open 2023 is wrapping up, and the Men's Singles final is what everyone's talking about.

The match is between Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serbian Novak Djokovic, the fourth and fifth-ranked tennis players in the world right now, respectively. Tennis fans are surprised to see a lack of Nadal, who won the 2022 championship, but the Spanish player was knocked out earlier in the tournament.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tennis event of the year, with the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open taking place later in the year. The winner of the final will rake in a large pot, as well as heapings of glory.

This guide shows how and where to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles final, so you can watch the showdown between these two impressive tennis players.

How to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles final in the US

In the US, the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas takes place early in the morning — it starts at 3:30 am ET on Sunday, January 29, which is half past midnight if you're in the Pacific time zone.

The final is playing on ESPN. If your cable package offers this channel, you're sorted, but if not many of the best live TV streaming services offer it: Sling TV 's Orange plan ($40 per month, or $55 paired with Blue), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and FuboTV ($74.99 per month) all have it.

Another way to watch the match is using sports streaming app ESPN Plus , which costs $9.99 per month for a subscription (though the Disney Bundle lets you pair it with Disney Plus and Hulu for just $12.99 monthly). ESPN Plus showed live coverage of many of the Australian Open matches.

How to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles final in the UK

In the UK, the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas match begins at 8:30 am UK, so you can catch a rally over your Ready Brek.

You can watch the final using the streaming service Discovery Plus , but you need to be on the Entertainment and Sport plan, as this includes Eurosport channels.

This service costs £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for a year subscription, and you can sign up for Discovery Plus here .

How to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles final in Australia

The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas final starts at 7:30 pm AEDT.

The entirety of the Australian Open, including the final, is airing on 9Now — you can watch it on 9Now HD channel too. Both are free, so you won't have to pay to watch the final.

How to watch the Australian Open Men's Singles final everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Australian Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the Australian Open or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

