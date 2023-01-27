ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

fightingfalcons.com

Women's Basketball Faces Glenville State and Concord This Week

The Fairmont State women's basketball team gears up for a game at No. 5/12 Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) before returning to Joe Retton Arena on Saturday (Feb. 4) for a matchup versus Concord. Fighting Falcons Facts. Fairmont State picked up a convincing 14-point win over No. 18 West...
FAIRMONT, WV
fightingfalcons.com

Men's Tennis Voted Second Place in MEC Preseason Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men's tennis team has been picked to finish second in the 2023 Mountain East Conference Men's Tennis Poll that was released on Tuesday (Jan. 31) afternoon. Fairmont State tallied 28 total votes in the poll, which included one first-place vote. Head coach Terry...
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79

Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDTV

The Donut Spot in Buckhannon set to open this week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot in Buckhannon has announced that will be opening later this week. The Donut Spot will be opening in the former location of The Donut Shop on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Par Mar Stores representative. It was announced last week that The...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV

