8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Begins February with MEC Battles Versus Glenville State & Concord
The Fairmont State men's basketball team looks to ride an eight-game winning streak into this week with a road game at Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and a home game versus Concord on Saturday (Feb. 4). Fighting Falcons Facts. Last week, Fairmont State knocked off a pair of regionally-ranked...
fightingfalcons.com
Women's Basketball Faces Glenville State and Concord This Week
The Fairmont State women's basketball team gears up for a game at No. 5/12 Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) before returning to Joe Retton Arena on Saturday (Feb. 4) for a matchup versus Concord. Fighting Falcons Facts. Fairmont State picked up a convincing 14-point win over No. 18 West...
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Tennis Voted Second Place in MEC Preseason Poll
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men's tennis team has been picked to finish second in the 2023 Mountain East Conference Men's Tennis Poll that was released on Tuesday (Jan. 31) afternoon. Fairmont State tallied 28 total votes in the poll, which included one first-place vote. Head coach Terry...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at No. 11 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fresh off its second win over a ranked team in 10 days, West Virginia will face — what else — another ranked team on Tuesday. This time, on the road. Here’s everything you need to know about the contest. WVU men’s basketball at...
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon set to open this week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot in Buckhannon has announced that will be opening later this week. The Donut Spot will be opening in the former location of The Donut Shop on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Par Mar Stores representative. It was announced last week that The...
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
Preston Memorial Hospital receives acclaim
The Preston County News & Journal's 2022 Preston County’s Top Picks has been announced.
Preston County home destroyed in fire
A Preston County home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
