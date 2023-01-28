Read full article on original website
dYdX (DYDX) up 15% as Trading Volume Doubles, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Michael Burry Shocks Crypto Community with One-Word Tweet
Michael Burry, an eminent American investor, recently took to the social media platform Twitter to share his thoughts on the current state of markets. In a single-word tweet, he simply urged investors to sell their holdings without getting further into detail. This stark warning from Burry has already sparked a...
Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How
Flux (FLUX) Halving 80% Activated, Here's How Price Might React
Edward Snowden Bullish on Bitcoin, Highlights What It Can Fix
Venom Ventures Partners with Everscale, Announces $5 Million Strategic Investment
A new-gen VC fund and a high-performance blockchain are going to collaborate in expanding the reach of decentralized solutions across the globe. In addition, this partnership will cement VVF's position as a leading VC lab in the Abu Dhabi region. Venom Ventures Fund invests $5 million in Everscale, starts massive...
$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred
Ripple Sold $226 Million Worth of XRP in Q4, Here Are Other Key Insights
Crypto company Ripple, which specializes in cross-border money transfers, has reported its fourth quarter 2022 results. Ripple's report included not only key metrics describing the company's direct operations, but also a performance review of XRPL, the decentralized blockchain ecosystem used by the company. Cross-border business. According to the report, Ripple's...
B2Broker Launches Match-Trader White Label Solution for Brokers with B2Core Integration
As a global provider of liquidity and technology for the Forex and crypto markets, B2Broker is further broadening its white-label platform offerings. Now, the company has introduced a complete white label Match-Trader package. This solution offers cost-effective and easily accessible prices combined with an integrated B2Core system. Previously, in 2022, B2Broker had already fully integrated cTrader. With its continuously expanding product portfolio, B2Broker ensures that its customers always have access to the latest technology and services.
Barry Silbert's Grayscale Slapped with Lawsuit by Rival
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has slapped rival Grayscale Investments with a lawsuit, accusing the Digital Currency Group subsidiary of exaggerating the chances of its Bitcoin Trust being eventually converted into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Grayscale's conduct is "unfair" and "deceptive," according to the plaintiff. At the same time, the...
Mina (MINA) Jumps 28% in Rare Weeklong Upshoot, Here's Reason
Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX): How Partnership Between These Cryptos Can Revolutionize DeFi
Hamilton Lane, $830 Billion Investing Heavyweight, Comes to Polygon (MATIC): Details
Hamilton Lane's $2.1 billion fund kicks off on Polygon Network (MATIC) A NASDAQ-listed investment firm with over $829 billion in assets under management (AUM) unveils its pioneering solution for retail investors. It leverages Polygon network (MATIC) tokenization instruments to dramatically lower the barrier of entry for enthusiasts. Hamilton Lane's $2.1...
Dogecoin Creator Highlights Whopping 450,000,000 DOGE Transaction
Dogecoin (DOGE) Seeing Highest Whale Activity Since 2022 as Golden Cross Approaches
Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP): Which Technology Is More Beneficial for Ethereum (ETH)?
Ark's Cathie Wood Stands by $500,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction
During a Wednesday interview with CNBC, Ark Invest head Cathie Wood doubled down on her uber-bullish prediction about the cryptocurrency industry, claiming that her firm continues to stand by its ambitious $500,000 call. The cryptocurrency market entered crisis mode following the collapse of the FTX exchange in early November. While...
Bitcoin (BTC) Praised by 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author as 'Rough Landing for World' Comes
XRP Ledger Adds EUR Transfer Capabilities via Bitstamp Listing
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has announced support for EUR-backed IOUs on the XRP Ledger. This implies that Bitstamp customers can now take advantage of XRP Ledger to transfer EUR across the network. Speaking on expanded support on Twitter, Bitstamp wrote: "We're expanding our IOU Services on XRPL. You can now use...
XRP Toolkit Now Supported by Web3 Domain Provider Unstoppable Domains
Web3 domain provider Unstoppable Domain recently added support for XRP Toolkit, a platform for managing cryptocurrencies and trading on the XRP Ledger's decentralized exchange, according to a Monday announcement. XRP Toolkit, created by Towo Labs, makes it much simpler to securely manage and interact with crypto assets on the XRP...
