KOOL 101.7

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
10 Homegrown Minnesota Phrases That Baffle Most Americans

"I CAN'T UNDERSTAND THE WORDS COMING OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!" Excuse me? "I'm sorry but I do NOT speak your language!" But it's English. Well, it's English-ish. I may have a small, vaguely-annoying accent. Or a dialect. Or a strange 'twang you just can't place but you immediately want to forget. These things happen.
An Elderly Minnesota Woman Was Arrested For Being A Hazard On The Road

I grew up with a mother that was a terrible driver, and she knew it and was actually afraid to drive. Thankfully being out in the suburbs my mom could drive at her own slow pace and she never went on the freeway. She learned to drive when she was older after she met my dad and never built up any confidence in her driving. The minute I got my driver's license I told my mom it was my turn to cart her around because I did not ever want to be in a car with her behind the wheel again.
