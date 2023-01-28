Our Next Energy, a Novi, MI-based power storage expertise firm, raised $300M in Collection B funding at a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion. The spherical was led by Fifth Wall and Franklin Templeton, with participation from ONE’s Collection Ainvestors Temasek, Riverstone Holdings, Coatue, AI Capital Companions and Sente Ventures. Along side Franklin Templeton’s funding in One’s Collection B, Richard Piliero, a Managing Director at Franklin Templeton, will be a part of ONE’s Board of Administrators. The fairness financing is joined with $220M in grants from the state of Michigan for a complete of greater than $500M to fund a battery cell manufacturing unit.

