Read full article on original website
Related
Greensboro officials work to find housing for those facing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a growing need for housing as the temperatures drop. Right now, the Regency Inn and Suites and the Doorway Project are the two main places for the homeless to find temporary housing in Guilford County, but both are full. Members of the Guilford County Task Force recently met […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
wschronicle.com
The Chronicle’s Business of the Month: Local pastor opens conference center in memory of her father
In 2021, SEG Jr. Conference Center opened in Winston-Salem. The reason for opening the conference center is an inspiring and heartwarming story. “Before my father passed away, he said you better learn how to create residual income. I was always a daddy’s girl, he gave me everything I asked for. So, I had no clue what he meant by residual income, and he passed before he could explain it to me,” said Cherry Teal.
Alamance Co. students take ownership of their school due to Student Advisory Council
GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — At North Graham Elementary School in Alamance County, there’s a flurry of activity all around. Kids are busy in the cafeteria and the classrooms. But there’s a sense of something special in the air, especially among the fifth-graders. Assistant principal Mallory Heffelfinger sees it. “They walk a little taller and have […]
rhinotimes.com
Where Is Earl Jones When You Need Him?
What Greensboro needs right now is Earl Jones back on the City Council. Some people, or to be more precise anyone with a good memory, might find that statement odd considering the source. Jones and I disagreed on a lot when he was on the City Council from 1983 to...
wschronicle.com
Senior Services offers support for grandparents raising grandchildren and other kinship caregivers
Senior Services is initiating a support group for older adults residing in Forsyth County who are raising a minor relative or providing other types of kinship care. Often these individuals are grandparents raising their grandchildren, but not always. In 2017 Congress enacted the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support and Engage (RAISE)...
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
Greensboro ranked as nation’s best place to start an Airbnb. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may have rented a home or part of one for a vacation stay through an agency such as Airbnb or VRBO. It’s becoming increasingly popular, especially for families, with millions of rentals worldwide every day. What you may not know is that the hottest of the largest markets in the […]
Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WYFF4.com
North Carolina pastor posts emotional plea after church says it lost nearly $800k in email scam
ELKIN, N.C. — A North Carolina pastor has posted an emotional plea on Facebook after the church says it lost nearly $800K in an email scam. The money was to be used to build a new worship center. Watch the full video from the pastor here. Senior Pastor Johnny...
rhinotimes.com
Bank Withdrawal From Golden Gate Brings New Starbucks
Golden Gate Shopping Center in Greensboro has gone through quite a few transitions in the 22 years of the current century. Coffee lovers will be glad to hear that, as part of the latest change, construction crews are now hard at work turning the center’s former Wells Fargo branch into the city’s next Starbucks coffee establishment.
Another recall? How the FDA's new 'Traceability Rule' could help avoid this
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year an estimated 48 million Americans get sick from bacteria and viruses in their food. Now the Food and Drug Administration is trying to reduce the number of illnesses with its Food Traceability Rule, which covers food through the entire supply chain. "This new record-keeping...
rhinotimes.com
Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters
A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
rhinotimes.com
Memphis Tragedy Alters Rev. Al Sharpton’s Greensboro Speaking Schedule
On Monday, Jan. 30, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum sent out an “URGENT” announcement to inform the public of a change of venue and start time for its inaugural “February One” Civil Rights 2023 Speaker Series.”. Originally, the Rev. Al Sharpton was to be...
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
Comments / 0