Forsyth County, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wschronicle.com

The Chronicle’s Business of the Month: Local pastor opens conference center in memory of her father

In 2021, SEG Jr. Conference Center opened in Winston-Salem. The reason for opening the conference center is an inspiring and heartwarming story. “Before my father passed away, he said you better learn how to create residual income. I was always a daddy’s girl, he gave me everything I asked for. So, I had no clue what he meant by residual income, and he passed before he could explain it to me,” said Cherry Teal.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Where Is Earl Jones When You Need Him?

What Greensboro needs right now is Earl Jones back on the City Council. Some people, or to be more precise anyone with a good memory, might find that statement odd considering the source. Jones and I disagreed on a lot when he was on the City Council from 1983 to...
GREENSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina

Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem announces new police chief effective immediately

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The new chief of Winston-Salem’s police department has been announced. The Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Chief William Penn Jr. to the role on Monday. This is effective immediately. Penn, 48, was selected from among four finalists for the position. Garrity said that he was looking […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Bank Withdrawal From Golden Gate Brings New Starbucks

Golden Gate Shopping Center in Greensboro has gone through quite a few transitions in the 22 years of the current century. Coffee lovers will be glad to hear that, as part of the latest change, construction crews are now hard at work turning the center’s former Wells Fargo branch into the city’s next Starbucks coffee establishment.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Register of Deeds Passport Operation Is Going Gangbusters

A decade ago, if you had gone to the Guilford County Register of Deeds Office and asked for a passport, they would have told you that you were in the wrong place. However, seven years ago, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen added the service to the long list of existing deeds office services, and now, in 2023, he’s kind of amazed at the immense popularity of the offering.
WFMY NEWS2

A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time. A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC

