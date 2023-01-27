Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
brproud.com
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Public Defenders’ Caseload to Lighten
The 98 public defenders serving the 2.6 million residents of Dallas County will soon be getting some help, according to Lynn Richardson, chief public defender for Dallas County. “We are in the process of hiring 12 additional attorneys funded by a grant we received from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission,”...
dallasexpress.com
MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced in Dallas
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced Wednesday, January 25, that an MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to federal prison, according to a news release. 30-year-old Williams Josue Fuentes-Argueta, an El Salvadorian in the U.S. illegally, was sentenced today to more than five years in...
Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, has died, family attorney says
FORT WORTH, Texas — The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman who was killed by police officer Aaron Dean in 2019, has died, just weeks after Dean was sentenced in Jefferson's death, a family attorney announced Monday. Amber Carr, Jefferson's older sister, "passed away peacefully this morning,"...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
dallasexpress.com
Drug Stash Uncovered in DFW Traffic Stop
Police officers discovered a large collection of narcotics during what was meant to be a routine traffic stop. A deputy on patrol had pulled over a white Toyota Tacoma towing a U-Haul trailer, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in a Facebook post on January 21. The vehicle was...
fox44news.com
Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
dmagazine.com
Affidavit: Dallas Restaurateur Hunter Pond Threatened and Spat on Woman in Colorado
Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant stems from an incident in which he allegedly spat on a woman’s face, threatened to pull her out of a car, and yelled at her to “just go fucking die,” according to Colorado district court records obtained by D Magazine. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which was not immediately available.
fox4news.com
Woman injured in Dallas drive-by shooting
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in west Dallas. It happened overnight at a home on Navaro Street, which is in a neighborhood north of Interstate 30 near Hampton Road. Police said several shooters opened fire on the home. Officers found the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead
Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday. Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died. Investigators said in...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Shot Dead at East Dallas Park
A woman was found shot inside of a vehicle by an officer walking in Old East Dallas. The officer reported seeing an SUV full of bullets in the parking lot of Samuell Grand Park while walking his K9 partner Thursday around midnight. The SUV was parked near the...
dallasexpress.com
Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment
A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
dallasexpress.com
Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman
A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
Protests in Dallas continue after the death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) -- They came with signs bearing the image of Emmett Till and Trayvon Martin and calling for justice for Tyre Nichols.Dallas residents gathered at Belo Garden in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to demand accountability and transparency from police, and mourn the loss of Nichols. The recently released video of the January 7 traffic stop in which five former Memphis police officers relentlessly beat the 29-year-old Nichols, was still fresh on the minds of rally organizers. "The footage, for those of us that were able to stomach it, there's a lot there," said one speaker. "Had the street camera's footage not been...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
dallasexpress.com
ISD President Allegations Came from Church
Allegations made against a school board president who was arrested Wednesday for alleged indecency with a child may have been prompted by the church where he served as an executive pastor. The Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church (AFMBC), located in City Councilman Tennell Atkins’ District 8 in South Dallas, said...
fox4news.com
Drunken driver who ran red light, killing Euless PD officer sentenced to prison
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A drunken driver has been sentenced to prison after he crashed into an Euless police officer's car, killing him and critically injuring his wife and two children. 26-year-old Dylan Molina was sentenced on Monday for the Lake Worth crash that killed off-duty police detective Alex Cervantes.
Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
Comments / 0