ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Releases 2023 Football Schedule

The Big 12 schedule release is usually a formality, but not for the 2023 season. It’s no longer a nine-game round robin with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU set to join the league this upcoming season. The Big 12 is up to 14 teams for at least this year before OU and Texas find a way to the SEC. Oklahoma State won’t play everyone every year any more, but without further ado, here is a look at the Cowboys’ full 2023 schedule.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

In-State Offensive Lineman Jamison Mejia Commits to Oklahoma State

OSU added a late commitment to its 2023 recruiting class on Signing Day with a significant in-state talent, offensive lineman Jamison Mejia from Broken Arrow, deciding to stay within the state borders and play his college ball in black and orange. Mejia chose OSU over a reported offer sheet that included Virginia, Tulsa, Arkansas State and others.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Hoops Notebook: Finding the ‘Magic Formula,’ Boynton Coming Up on 100 Wins, Cisse Update

STILLWATER — When the Cowboys head to Norman on Wednesday, they won’t be short on storylines. Oklahoma State plays Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lloyd Noble Center with the Bedlam rivals each planted on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the game. Mike Boynton met with reporters Monday to discuss the matchup. Here are some things that stood out.
STILLWATER, OK
Daily Mississippian

Summarizing Ole Miss’ transfer portal additions

Last year, Lane Kiffin gave himself the nickname “Portal King” to commemorate his historic recruiting class, and he is looking to reclaim his title this offseason. Kiffin and the staff have been busy in the early window, signing a number of instant-impact players in high-value positions. Walker Howard,...
OXFORD, MS
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Fall to No. 4 Iowa State in Ames

Coming off a win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestled the top-ranked dual team in the Big 12 on Sunday at Iowa State and fell, 18-11. The dual opened at 125 with Zach Blankenship falling to Caleb Fuessley. Daton Fix answered with a win at 133 to tie things back up at 3 heading into the 141-pound match.
AMES, IA
FanSided

Ole Miss Football: Rebels add Western Kentucky coach to staff

Ole Miss Football head coach Lane Kiffin has been busy this month adding several players and coaches to the Rebels roster and we now have a third addition to the coaching staff. The latest addition is cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson. Hudson is coming to Oxford from Western Kentucky where he...
OXFORD, MS
WAPT

New 7v7 football team features local stars

MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
MADISON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Oxford Campus to Close at 4 p.m.

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. today (1/31/23) due to winter weather impacting the region. Faculty with classes that begin after 4 p.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate those plans to students. The university will notify the campus community...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Some roadways beginning to ice over

The Mississippi Department of Transportation cautioned some north Mississippi roadways and highways have started to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses. Icy conditions have been reported in DeSoto and Tunica counties this morning, and several counties remain under winter weather advisories. More counties could experience icy conditions on roadways before the system moves out of the region.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Mollie Fontaine Lounge – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy