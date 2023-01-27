DIXON, Ill.—Hononegah’s NIC-10 leading girls basketball team traveled through the snow Saturday afternoon to take on Big Northern power Dixon. The Duchesses found out what the NIC-10 already knows all too well: these Indians can play defense and splash 3-pointers. The Indians grabbed a 27-9 lead by halftime on their way to a 50-32 victory. They converted 11 3-pointers as they improved to 24-3 overall. ...

ROCKTON, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO