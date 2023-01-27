Read full article on original website
MHS girls' wrestling 8th at Washburn Rural
Manhattan High girls’ wrestling placed eighth out of 30 teams Saturday at the third annual Washburn Rural girls’ invitational. The Indians claimed three top-five finishes, led by a first-place spot from undefeated sophomore Sage Rosario (155). Rosario won all five of her matches by fall, including a victory in 1 minute, 37 seconds over Allison King of Oskaloosa in the final.
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford claims 10th-straight Marawood Conference Wrestling Tournament title
MARATHON – Make it an even 10 for the Stratford wrestling team. Stratford had four individual champions and four runners-up to earn its 10th-straight Marawood Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Marathon High School. The Tigers finished with 268.5 points, holding off second-place Marathon (235). Auburndale was third...
GIRLS HOOPS: Hononegah knocks off Big Northern's Dixon
DIXON, Ill.—Hononegah’s NIC-10 leading girls basketball team traveled through the snow Saturday afternoon to take on Big Northern power Dixon. The Duchesses found out what the NIC-10 already knows all too well: these Indians can play defense and splash 3-pointers. The Indians grabbed a 27-9 lead by halftime on their way to a 50-32 victory. They converted 11 3-pointers as they improved to 24-3 overall. ...
No. 3 Gophers Make it 12 in a Row, Huskies Sweep Bemidji State
The St. Cloud State women's hockey team, Gopher men's and women's hockey teams, and Granite City Lumberjacks all completed weekend sweeps on Saturday, while the CSB and SJU basketball teams, SCSU women's basketball team, Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves, and St. Cloud Norsemen also tallied wins. The SCSU men's hockey team, CSB and SJU hockey teams, SCSU men's basketball team, and Gopher men's hockey team all came up short. On Sunday, the Gopher women's basketball team will host the Wolverines.
