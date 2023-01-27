MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 17 Illinois wrestling team dropped its road dual to No. 11 Minnesota, 9-24. Sixth year senior No. 14 Mike Carr (157 lbs.) gave the Illini their only lead of the meet, 3-0, he defeated Sebas Swiggum 11-6. Wins were a premium for the Illini in Minneapolis. Redshirt junior No. 10 Zac Braunagel extended his win streak to ten at 197 pounds. His match went into the tie-breaking rounds with No. 27 Michial Foy and pulled out a 5-4 decision victory. This put the Illini down by three, 6-9, and as close as they would get the rest of the way.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO