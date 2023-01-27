Read full article on original website
fightingillini.com
Strong Team Effort Lifts No. 22 Illini Past Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- No. 22/22 Illinois returned to the win column via an all-around strong scoring effort from the starting five, taking down Michigan State, 86-76, at State Farm Center on Sunday evening. Four different Illini finished in double figures in the double-digit victory. Illinois improved to 17-5 overall and...
fightingillini.com
No. 3 NC State Hands Illini First Loss
RALEIGH, N.C. – Illinois Women's Tennis suffered a 4-0 loss to No. 3-ranked NC State Saturday morning from Raleigh, N.C., to open ITA Kick-Off Weekend on the Wolfpack's home courts. The action took place outdoors at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. "Credit to NC State, as there is a...
fightingillini.com
Illini Take Second in Tri Meet, Makes History
NORMAN, Okla. – For the first time since 1981, the Illinois men's gymnastics team came within one point of defeating the Oklahoma Sooners on their home turf. The Illini came in second in the tri meet with Oklahoma and Air Force, securing a team score season-high of 404.450. "Today...
fightingillini.com
Battle with Michigan State Awaits No. 22/22 Illinois
No. 22/22 ILLINOIS (16-5; 6-4) hosts Michigan State (11-9; 3-6) Promotions Alumni Weekend | NGWSD | Jonelle Polk Honored Jersey Ceremony. Live Stream Big Ten Network | FOX Sports App | WATCH. Radio Busey Bank Illini Sports Network | Listen | Varsity App | Sirius XM (Channel 84) Live Stats...
fightingillini.com
No. 19 Illini Shine Against Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The No. 19 Illinois women's gymnastics team beat Nebraska by nearly a point with a 196.700-195.800 win on Saturday afternoon in Huff Hall. Senior Mia Takekawa secured three event wins in the evening as well. Illinois improves to 4-2 on the year and 2-0 in Big...
fightingillini.com
No. 11 Gophers Stifle No. 17 Illini, 9-24
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 17 Illinois wrestling team dropped its road dual to No. 11 Minnesota, 9-24. Sixth year senior No. 14 Mike Carr (157 lbs.) gave the Illini their only lead of the meet, 3-0, he defeated Sebas Swiggum 11-6. Wins were a premium for the Illini in Minneapolis. Redshirt junior No. 10 Zac Braunagel extended his win streak to ten at 197 pounds. His match went into the tie-breaking rounds with No. 27 Michial Foy and pulled out a 5-4 decision victory. This put the Illini down by three, 6-9, and as close as they would get the rest of the way.
