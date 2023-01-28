Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Teen accused of killing man in bad Taylorsville drug deal
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teen has been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an incident that resulted in two men being found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday night. Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was reportedly arrested by detectives and booked into the...
ABC 4
Utah truck driver arrested in connection to 28-year-old California cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah truck driver has been arrested by police in connection to a 28-year-old homicide cold case out of California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, by the Salt Lake City Police Department and detectives with the Concord Police Department of California.
KSLTV
Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
Gephardt Daily
New information released in Taylorsville double homicide case
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released new information surrounding a double homicide which happened late Monday night in an apartment parking lot at 4545 S. Atherton Park Drive. According to a TVPD statement sent to Gephardt Daily Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to...
Arizona kidnapping suspect facing additional charges in Davis County
An Arizona man who was federally charged with kidnapping last week is now facing additional charges in Davis County for the same crime.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
KUTV
Helicopter, K-9 units deployed in search for Taylorsville double-homicide shooter
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were killed in a shooting outside a Taylorsville apartment complex late Monday night, authorities confirmed, and police asking for the public's help in identifying the alleged gunman. The killings happened at the perimeter of the Atherton Park Apartments, located in the area of...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police find 2 shot dead inside crashed car; suspect remains at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the death of two people who were found shot to death inside a crashed car late Monday night. Sgt. Bennett of Taylorsville PD told Gephardt Daily officers initially responded to a shots fired call about 11:40...
ksl.com
House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say
PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police offer advice for drug overdoses
PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With a recent increase in drug overdoses in the area, the Provo Police Department is offering tips and advice, including where to get free Naloxone kits. Plus assurances in the area of liability protection in reporting of an overdose. Naloxone is...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
Prosecutors decline to file charges in West Valley shooting death
The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file criminal charges against a man who was arrested last month for investigation of aggravated murder.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
Ogden man charged after three shot outside local bar
An Ogden man faces multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting three people outside of a local bar, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 4
POLICE: Two men found shot dead in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds near a Taylorsville apartment overnight. Taylorsville Police Department Sgt. Jeff Smith told ABC4 they began receiving multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The calls included shots fired and a car crash in the area of 4500 South and Atherton Drive in Taylorsville.
Utah man accused of $5.8M mail fraud scheme
A Utah man found himself in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, accused of participating in a long-running scheme of sending fake invoices on behalf of a shell company to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million.
KSLTV
West Valley City family displaced due to fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah family has been displaced after part of their home was damaged in a fire. The fire occurred in the area of 6200 West and 4200 South in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Nick Dodge with the West Valley City Fire...
Man dead after wrong-way driver hits vehicle head-on in Salt Lake Co.
A section of Interstate 15 was closed in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to a deadly wrong-way crash in Salt Lake County.
Comments / 6