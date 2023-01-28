SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.

LAYTON, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO