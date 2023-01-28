ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Teen accused of killing man in bad Taylorsville drug deal

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teen has been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an incident that resulted in two men being found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday night. Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was reportedly arrested by detectives and booked into the...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

New information released in Taylorsville double homicide case

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released new information surrounding a double homicide which happened late Monday night in an apartment parking lot at 4545 S. Atherton Park Drive. According to a TVPD statement sent to Gephardt Daily Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say

PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police offer advice for drug overdoses

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With a recent increase in drug overdoses in the area, the Provo Police Department is offering tips and advice, including where to get free Naloxone kits. Plus assurances in the area of liability protection in reporting of an overdose. Naloxone is...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
OGDEN, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says

SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Two men found shot dead in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds near a Taylorsville apartment overnight. Taylorsville Police Department Sgt. Jeff Smith told ABC4 they began receiving multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The calls included shots fired and a car crash in the area of 4500 South and Atherton Drive in Taylorsville.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

West Valley City family displaced due to fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah family has been displaced after part of their home was damaged in a fire. The fire occurred in the area of 6200 West and 4200 South in West Valley City Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Nick Dodge with the West Valley City Fire...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

