The Culver Town Council members agreed to extend Ginny Bess Munroe’s resignation date in order to train her replacement. Munroe submitted her resignation in mid-December and noted her last day would be February 10. The council is currently working with the company who helped the town council with the last two town manager searches – HR Unlimited Resources out of Sheridan, Indiana. The council worked with Mitch Ripley and he is familiar with the town and the responsibilities requested of a town manager for the Town of Culver.

CULVER, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO