wkvi.com
Harold Welter Named to the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame
Kankakee Valley Broadcasting was given good news last week after the 2023 Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame class was announced. After 57 years of providing local high school sports on WKVI, Harold Welter will be enshrined into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. The award comes after finishing his final season on the air last spring.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Council Discusses Town Manager Position
The Culver Town Council members agreed to extend Ginny Bess Munroe’s resignation date in order to train her replacement. Munroe submitted her resignation in mid-December and noted her last day would be February 10. The council is currently working with the company who helped the town council with the last two town manager searches – HR Unlimited Resources out of Sheridan, Indiana. The council worked with Mitch Ripley and he is familiar with the town and the responsibilities requested of a town manager for the Town of Culver.
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Works Approves Crane Purchase
The Knox Board of Works approved the purchase of a new crane hoist during their meeting last week. Wastewater Department Superintendent Jason Clemons informed the board the current truck they use with an attached crane is not adapt. He said the new crane hoist would be safer for the crew and would attach to the truck’s rear bumper. He added the attached crane hoist would fold down and tuck away in the rear of the truck.
wkvi.com
Hamlet Town Council Amends 2023 Budget
The Hamlet town council amended their 2023 budget during their meeting last week. Council President Dave Kesvormas stated with the street department not having a full time staff, Street Superintendent Kevin Leinbach has stepped up and worked longer hours. He added the town should amend Superintendent Leinbach’s salary for 2023 to account for the added work load.
