Sustainable building materials company bringing jobs to rural Georgia

southeastagnet.com
Georgia’s Peanut Acreage Could Move Closer to 700,000 Acres in 2023
Georgia’s peanut acreage could increase back up to 700,000 acres, if not more, for the 2023 season. That will depend on how farmers approach their cotton acreage. Scott Monfort, University of Georgia Extension peanut agronomist, discussed the crop during the recent Georgia Peanut Farm Show in Tifton, Georgia. “Whether...
Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
Parker’s adds staff ahead of company expansion
Parker’s, a national convenience store company, recently added three new staff members to support the company’s expansion across Georgia and South Carolina. The new staff members include Nick Hand as the loyalty and brand manager, Miranda Hendricks as the marketing manager, and Vanessa Lehnen as leader of talent acquisition.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Georgia Peanut Commission honors farmers and industry supporters
One of the highlights of the 46th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show & Conference held Jan. 19 was the Georgia Peanut Commission (GPC) honoring the individuals and teams who have helped advance Georgia’s peanut sector. Before the show kicked off at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, the GPC...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
valdostatoday.com
SKBA to open IT hub facility in Georgia
ATLANTA – SK Battery America plans to invest around $19 million to open a regional IT hub facility in Georgia creating 200 high-tech jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing approximately $19 million over the next few years.
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers resident's entrepreneurial ventures fill needs in community
CONYERS — There are two things to consider when planning to build a company on your own — the first is to really spend time looking into the idea. The second is to make sure you truly want to work for yourself. So when Rebecca Davis and her...
Georgia bill wants to standardize food delivery services like DoorDash, UberEats
ATLANTA — The state legislature will consider a bill that would standardize food delivery service in Georgia. Senate Bill 34 could take some of the rough edges off of what has been kind of a love-hate relationship between restaurants and tech-driven delivery services. "I don’t know of any restaurant...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Georgia citrus farmer deals with lingering chill of 2022's Christmas freeze
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- You might say it was 2022's final punch to Georgia's farmers: the hard freeze that blanketed the state during Christmas. “I didn’t have any idea we were going to have a freeze like we did at Christmas time. I’m 76 years old. I’ve never seen it stay at freezing or below for three or four days. That’s just unheard of here in the South," said Joe Franklin, co-owner of Franklin's Citrus Farms in Statesboro.
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Highlights From Under the Gold Dome: Week Three
After taking all of last week to consider budget proposals, the Senate returned to its usual work with assigning legislation to committees and a number of those committees meeting for the first time to adopt their committee rules for the 2023 Legislative Session. On Wednesday, we had the pleasure of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia
A new poll shows most Georgians would like to bring casino gambling to the Peach State. The survey of 800 likely Georgia voters, conducted mostly via cellphones Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 by national polling firm Public Opinion Strategies, found 66% in favor of legalizing casinos. The poll found even stronger support – 85% – […] The post Poll finds strong support for legalizing gambling in Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
Like being outside and riding ATVs? The Georgia DNR has the job for you!
FORSYTH, Ga. — Do you like being outside, riding ATVs and being on the water? The Georgia Department of Resources has the perfect job for you!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The DNR is taking applications for the next Game Warden Academy Class through...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
Kemp raises HOPE for students in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Governor Kemp announcing full HOPE Tuition paid for qualifying students in Georgia in his State of the State Address Wednesday morning. It is a part of his budget proposal. If passed, 100% of students’ tuition is now paid through Governor Kemp’s decision to bring that percentage up from 89.95. Students say they’re […]
