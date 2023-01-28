Read full article on original website
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more
Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed. K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
Gov. Tina Kotek’s first pledge upon taking office, to build 36,000 new Oregon homes annually, sets an ambitious target that experts say could require big spending and a willingness to wade into some of the state’s most contentious debates. It’s been nearly five decades since the state produced...
KTVZ
Oregon gas prices are back on the rise, echoing nationwide increases
CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon lower...
focushillsboro.com
Naloxone Access Legislation Aims To Reduce Oregon Opioid Fatality Rate
Maxine Dexter, a Democrat from Portland, claimed that in her role as a critical care physician, she had ordered the administration of naloxone to hundreds of patients who were unresponsive. Overdoses of opioids can be counteracted by using naloxone. Dexter told The Lund Report that in her ideal world, people...
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kotek And Sen. Merkley See A Prototype Modular Home Constructed With Mass Wood From Oregon
Six weeks of labor went into the creation of a prototype modular home, which took shape within a warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2. “We can do this and we can do this very quickly,” said Ernesto Fonseca, CEO of the nonprofit affordable housing group Hacienda Community Development Corp.
Oregon bill would extend protections for renters facing eviction
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed at reforming Oregon's eviction system to reduce homelessness got a first committee hearing in the Oregon Legislature Monday. Senate Bill 799 would give cash-strapped tenants more time to come up with a plan before being evicted for nonpayment of rent. The legislation would...
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
focushillsboro.com
Face Of Inadequate Educational Support Families Of Oregon Disabled Youngsters Are Looking For Answers
This is the second instalment of a multi-part series exploring the status of special education in Oregon, including the experiences of kids and teachers in the wake of several years of severe disruptions. This is the beginning of the first narrative. Jennifer Brooks had already lodged six complaints with the...
opb.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem this week.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
opb.org
Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School
Kate Brown hasn’t yet announced professional plans now that she’s departed the Oregon governor’s mansion. But for a week or so this spring, Brown is Cambridge-bound. The former governor has been tapped as a “visiting fellow” at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. That means Brown is headed to the university campus this semester to offer its students a glimpse into what she learned over decades in state politics – and as a sometimes controversial and unpopular executive.
Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the...
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
yachatsnews.com
State says southern Oregon coast can open for Dungeness crabbers Saturday, but warns of lingering acid issues
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Air National Guard To Undergo Midnight Training In Coming Weeks
Regular F-15 Eagle night training flights will be carried out by the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard from January 30 to February 3 and from February 7 to 9. Oregon Air National Guard To Undergo Midnight Training In Coming Weeks. The Portland Air National Guard Base’s Citizen-Airmen...
ijpr.org
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic support
This is the second story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. You can read the first story here. Even before the pandemic, Jennifer Brooks had submitted six complaints to the Lake Oswego School...
