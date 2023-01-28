ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more

Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed.  K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ

Oregon gas prices are back on the rise, echoing nationwide increases

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Prices in Oregon are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon lower...
focushillsboro.com

Naloxone Access Legislation Aims To Reduce Oregon Opioid Fatality Rate

Maxine Dexter, a Democrat from Portland, claimed that in her role as a critical care physician, she had ordered the administration of naloxone to hundreds of patients who were unresponsive. Overdoses of opioids can be counteracted by using naloxone. Dexter told The Lund Report that in her ideal world, people...
Idaho Capital Sun

FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KGW

Oregon bill would extend protections for renters facing eviction

SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed at reforming Oregon's eviction system to reduce homelessness got a first committee hearing in the Oregon Legislature Monday. Senate Bill 799 would give cash-strapped tenants more time to come up with a plan before being evicted for nonpayment of rent. The legislation would...
Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
opb.org

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School

Kate Brown hasn’t yet announced professional plans now that she’s departed the Oregon governor’s mansion. But for a week or so this spring, Brown is Cambridge-bound. The former governor has been tapped as a “visiting fellow” at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. That means Brown is headed to the university campus this semester to offer its students a glimpse into what she learned over decades in state politics – and as a sometimes controversial and unpopular executive.
focushillsboro.com

Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty

A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Air National Guard To Undergo Midnight Training In Coming Weeks

Regular F-15 Eagle night training flights will be carried out by the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard from January 30 to February 3 and from February 7 to 9. Oregon Air National Guard To Undergo Midnight Training In Coming Weeks. The Portland Air National Guard Base’s Citizen-Airmen...
