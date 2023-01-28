Read full article on original website
gordonramsayclub.com
2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
skinnytaste.com
Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Chicken
Peanut Butter Chicken is the perfect combination of sweet and savory, packing in all the flavors you know and love with none of the fuss. The recipe takes only 15 minutes and is made with tender chunks of chicken smothered in a tasty peanut butter sauce. About Peanut Butter Chicken.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts
No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Allrecipes.com
Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes
Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C), if recommended by manufacturer. Combine olive oil, pineapple preserves, garlic granules, cayenne, salt, and white pepper in a large mixing bowl; stir to combine. Place sweet potato pieces into the mixing bowl and toss with the pineapple preserves mixture. Remove...
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Steak
Enjoy a thick, juicy, perfectly cooked steak with charred edges and a perfectly seared outside with this simple Air Fryer Steak recipe. Made in under 20 minutes!. I bet you never thought you could make a thick and juicy steak in your air fryer, did you? I was skeptical myself at first. But if you don't have a grill, or aren't an experienced cook, or you just want an easier way to make steak, you can still make a crazy delicious steak dinner! I was super impressed! I tested this recipe a few different ways and with some different cuts of meat to get it just right. Adding the flavored butter at the end really makes a huge difference. You can get a perfectly cooked steak from the Air Fryer, let me show you how!
Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven
This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
butterwithasideofbread.com
STRAWBERRY CAKE MIX CAKE BALLS
Strawberry Cake Mix Cake Balls made with a vanilla cake mix, cream cheese and freeze dried strawberries. Dip the cake balls in melted chocolate and add some sprinkles. Simple no bake dessert that is perfect for parties and holidays!. We love cake balls and oreo balls because they come together...
Food & Wine
Toasted Chocolate-Hazelnut Sandwiches
The perfect brunch or late-night treat, these sweet sandwiches are piled high with a blend of sweet-tart preserves, toasty hazelnuts, and melted chocolate. The bread is crisped, lightly salty, and golden brown from the butter, while the inside of the sandwich is both gooey and delightfully crunchy. The floral bitterness of the orange marmalade and the rich sweetness of the fig jam balance the dark chocolate while highlighting its fruity notes. It's best to toast blanched hazelnuts while making this recipe — you'll get the freshest flavor — but pre-roasted blanched hazelnuts may be used in their place; simply skip the toasting step.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Banana Bread Cookies
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Banana Bread Cookies.
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
msn.com
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
EatingWell
Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until light golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; continue cooking and stirring until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in spinach and remove from heat.
Chicken alfredo stuffed shells: Simple dinner ideas
If you are looking for something simple and different to make for dinner, this recipe for chicken alfredo stuffed shells is a delicious twist on pasta night. It is a one dish casserole that is easy to clean up as well. The best part is that you can make your own alfredo sauce, if you prefer.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
What’s a sloppy Joe casserole? It’s everything you know and love about a sloppy Joe contained in a neat casserole that you can enjoy with a fork. Rather than smash the filling between a bun, we topped our casserole with irresistible golden garlicky slider rolls and added in melted cheese — because what really is a casserole without cheese?
