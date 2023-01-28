oregons education system is the worst in the country. that's why, and the teachers are all ignorant liberals brainwashing our kids.
Because schools are a political platform, and nobody wants to send a child into an unsafe school where kids are shot up. There should be cameras in every classroom so that parents can look and hear what's going on. If I had kids of school age, I would definitely homeschool in today's world. Schools are just taking taxpayers dollars to fatten a few pockets.
I wouldn’t send my kids to school. Fortunately, my kids are all older. Between the fact that you don’t even have to learn math, science or face, not being a ribbon winner all the time whether you earn it or not and then for special super fun we get to have all of the CRT and trans sexual and all the other bull crap. Nope would not send my kids.
Comments / 25