ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 25

Biden is trash
1d ago

oregons education system is the worst in the country. that's why, and the teachers are all ignorant liberals brainwashing our kids.

Reply(3)
16
genie
1d ago

Because schools are a political platform, and nobody wants to send a child into an unsafe school where kids are shot up. There should be cameras in every classroom so that parents can look and hear what's going on. If I had kids of school age, I would definitely homeschool in today's world. Schools are just taking taxpayers dollars to fatten a few pockets.

Reply
11
Julie Li
1d ago

I wouldn’t send my kids to school. Fortunately, my kids are all older. Between the fact that you don’t even have to learn math, science or face, not being a ribbon winner all the time whether you earn it or not and then for special super fun we get to have all of the CRT and trans sexual and all the other bull crap. Nope would not send my kids.

Reply
6
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more

Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed.  K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown named a fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School

Kate Brown hasn’t yet announced professional plans now that she’s departed the Oregon governor’s mansion. But for a week or so this spring, Brown is Cambridge-bound. The former governor has been tapped as a “visiting fellow” at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School. That means Brown is headed to the university campus this semester to offer its students a glimpse into what she learned over decades in state politics – and as a sometimes controversial and unpopular executive.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates

I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Here Is The Data Of State Workers That Are Not Actually Employed In Oregon

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge increase in the number of individuals working remotely, in part out of need and in part because technology had evolved to a sufficient degree to make it possible. Many employees were invited back to the workplace, or in some cases ordered back, after the worst of the epidemic had passed.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School

The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions

Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

About a dozen Oregon nurses investigated in nationwide fake diploma scheme

The Oregon Board of Nursing says it is investigating whether about a dozen nurses in the state took part in a nationwide scheme that allegedly sold fake nursing diplomas as shortcut to employment. The investigation conducted by the FBI and National Council of State Boards of Nursing involves whether nurses...
OREGON STATE
cedarmillnews.com

Recycling News February 2023

From State Senator Janeen Sollman’s news: Zero Waste Initiatives. Every year it’s becoming more and more clear: We need to turn off the plastic tap. Plastic waste is piling up in our landfills, our communities, and our environment. This session, I am introducing several bills related to a Zero Waste Initiative. I recently participated in a Plastic Policy Roundup with advocates to bring awareness to these policies. You can watch the event here and learn more about the individual bills below.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers.  The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KEIZER, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Business Of The Curaleaf Cannabis Firm Will Terminate

Curaleaf, a manufacturer of recreational cannabis products, stated on Thursday that it will be consolidating its operations in its home state of Massachusetts and winding down “the majority” of its operations in Oregon, Colorado, and California. Oregon Business Of The Curaleaf Cannabis Firm Will Terminate. In a press...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy