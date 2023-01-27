ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Do You Get Your Happy Donuts in Montrose?

Something about going to get donuts for the office makes me happy. I like spreading that joy to others. Where you get them adds to that joy. Thyda C. makes you feel warm and welcome from the minute you enter her Donut shop. The buttermilk bars, chocolate bavarian cream to bear claws, my co-worker Dave's favorite. Her Husband is a veteran, and they will make you feel right at home.
Random Classic Photos Of Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun

Here comes another round of cool surprises. Enjoy 22 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply having fun. This gallery includes everything from balloon rallies, boating, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together. What Do I Mean by 'Random'?. My...
Is This the Creepiest House in Montrose Colorado?

It's not very often that I say this, but this house for sale on South 1st Street may just be the creepiest house I've ever seen in my life. I don't say that very often because I'm not usually in the habit of getting freaked out by buildings. There's just something about this house, though; something about the building itself that just freaks me out to my very core.
