State College, PA

How To Watch: Penn State basketball at No. 1 Purdue

Penn State gets a second shot against No. 1 Purdue Wednesday night. The game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 14-7 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of an 83-61 destruction of Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Maryland

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 66-55 loss on the road at Maryland. Q – On the issues with getting offense from anyone else besides Trayce Jackson-Davis…. MIKE WOODSON: We couldn’t make shots. You’ve got to...
Penn State Daily Headlines: Tuesday, January 31

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Receives Prediction Ahead Of Decision

Nyckoles Harbor, the five-star athlete out of D.C., is set to make his college commitment on February 1st at 1PM. Harbor, ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the 2023 class, is down to Michigan, Oregon, USC and Maryland. While Oregon received the last official visit this past weekend, the Gamecocks could be the front-runner as he recently saw a prediction go in favor of them:
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
Georgetown University will cost you this much

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
