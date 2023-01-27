ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond: Snow sculptures, Brew Fest and more

By LINDA NAVARRO linda.navarro@gazette.com
 4 days ago
THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Time to send your Valentines to be re-mailed from Loveland. A Sweetheart City program for 76 years, volunteers hand-stamp Valentines with original stamp and postmark art and mail them on. Pre-address and pre-stamp cards, place in large first-class envelope and address and mail to Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998. Loveland.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Viewing weekend for the Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships. Artist teams have spent the last week carving 25-ton blocks into icy works of art, using hand tools. Power tools are a no-no. See it all in downtown Breck. Timed entry on Saturday, sign up for viewing times Sunday 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. Continues through Feb. 1. gobreck.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Go full Viking to celebrate the Norse God of Winter during UllrGrass in Golden. Performing arts, live bluegrass and craft beer. Evening music under a heated big top tent. Sunday is a free day with activities like the UllrEgg Hunt. Tickets: ullrgrass.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

"Don’t miss the boat!" That's the invitation for the big Denver Boat Show this weekend in Colorado Convention Center. The dealers and manufacturers will be there with this season's models. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $14, children 16 and under free. denverconvention.com/events/details/2023-denver-boat-show

SATURDAY

Open house family day at several YMCA of Metro Denver locations with activities and information about Y programs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Arvada YMCA, 6350 Eldridge St.; Aurora YMCA, 6100 S. Kewaunee Way; Downtown Denver YMCA, 25 E. 16th Ave. Suite B; Southwest YMCA, 5181 W. Kenyon Ave. Register: denverymca.org/ymca-open-house. 2023 Summer Camp registration begins Feb. 6.

SATURDAY

Denver Winter Brew Fest, indoors and outdoors in daytime and evening sessions with national and local breweries, has special offerings for tasting. Live music and food trucks. Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave. Prices $49-$59, 1-4 p.m., 6-7 p.m. VIP, 7-10 p.m.brewfestevents.com/denver-winter-brew-fest

SUNDAY-MAY 29

An intimate look at the Diné (Navajo) heritage of Melanie Yazzie through her art, "Peace Walking" opens at Denver Botanic Gardens. Her work shows what shapes the lives of Indigenous people, leading to more of an understanding. See why she is in permanent collections all around the country. Yazzie is professor of arts practices and head of printmaking at the University of Colorado Boulder. General admission, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. botanicgardens.org/exhibits/melanie-yazzie-peace-walking

