'No story is a bad story': Southeast Texas authors showcased their work at the Port Arthur Public Library
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Saturday event in Port Arthur gave a group of authors a chance to share their stories. Art comes in many forms and one of the oldest is storytelling. At the Port Arthur Public Library, a group of Southeast Texas authors showcased their work and accomplishments.
Family, friends honor lives of young couple who were murdered in 2021 with Saturday balloon release
ORANGE, Texas — Family and friends gathered in Orange Saturday to mourn the loss and honor the lives of a young couple who were taken far too soon. Aaliyah Gradnigo and her boyfriend Thalamus Livings were shot to death in January 2021 at a home in Orange. Gradnigo was 18 when she died and Livings was 23.
Some Other Place executive director makes drastic, temporary life-style change to better help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Chris Robertson, the executive director of Some Other Place, went on an eye-opening mission that involved nothing more than the clothes on his back and a sleeping bag. A reality for the almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in Beaumont is that they walk around the city...
12newsnow.com
City of Port Arthur celebrates 125th birthday
Arthur Stilwell founded the city in 1898. Originally, the plan was to ship grain from Port Arthur, but that changed when oil was found at Spindletop.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
Houston Chronicle
Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday
The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
myozarksonline.com
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
KHOU
VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
kogt.com
Tight Turn Takes Toll
Friday morning in Orange an 18 wheeler took the turn from MLK to Tulane a little wide and the wet ground gave way as the truck turned over. No injuries were reported. The recovery took all day as the product, said to be powdered wax, had to be off loaded before the truck could be pulled out.
12newsnow.com
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
KFDM-TV
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for the next few hours. Crews are repairing a water main in the 500 block of 12th Street. The repairs could take up to eight hours. Residents and businesses from Fort Worth Avenue to...
Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Bridge City, EF-2 touched down near Orangefield
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed to 12News that an EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado touched down in Orange County during Tuesday’s severe storms. The NWS reports that wind speeds in the EF-1 tornado near Bridge City were estimated to be 100...
