Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
Houston Chronicle

Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday

The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
myozarksonline.com

34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
kogt.com

Tight Turn Takes Toll

Friday morning in Orange an 18 wheeler took the turn from MLK to Tulane a little wide and the wet ground gave way as the truck turned over. No injuries were reported. The recovery took all day as the product, said to be powdered wax, had to be off loaded before the truck could be pulled out.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, TX

