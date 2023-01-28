Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dirtwire is one of those crossover acts that mixes acoustic and folk instruments and traditions with electronica that were very popular here and abroad among the festival crowds during the last decade. Tonight at 9 p.m. you can revel in that scene at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, where joined by openers Bloomurica, the DW will be playing the kind of jams that will have you dancing with an organic-smelling hottie will with a mononym taken from nature, party drugs, or both. Fair warning, this gig will likely sell out, because, despite the precipitous fall in marijuana prices, there are still somehow a lot of those people floating around, and they like to get down. ($25).
North Coast Journal
Double Dipping at El Chipotle
If you came to El Chipotle (850 Crescent Way, Arcata) in the mood for a torta, the prize specimen isn’t listed with the others served on bolillo rolls. Flip to the house specialties page of the menu to find the showstopper pambazo. Chef and co-owner Oscar Anguiano’s Mexico City...
kymkemp.com
Caltrans, Clean California Call for Vendors for Community Festival in March
Caltrans and local partners are hosting a fun, interactive, family-friendly festival Noon – 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 under the Samoa Bridge in Eureka!. Clean CA Community Day – Spring Into Action! is a free community event that celebrates and connects communities! This Clean California educational event is the spark for a change in our local communities to highlight the importance of coming together and taking ownership of community appearance and pride.
krcrtv.com
Eureka area struggles to provide emergency shelter amid freeze warning, weather advisories
EUREKA, Calif. — After experiencing subfreezing temperatures in the Eureka area over the past few days, some residents are calling on their local municipalities to provide a safe space for the local homeless population and prevent any more weather-caused deaths. "There's kind of a balance between the harshness of...
kymkemp.com
‘Where do you want me to go?’ Tents, Trash, and Trauma in Eureka
In late September of 2022, a coalition of law enforcement, community groups, and agencies partially cleared Eureka’s 6th Street homeless encampment – the Jungle – located in a greenbelt behind the Humboldt County Office of Education. In the months following the homeless encampment sweep at the north end of the city, there have been ongoing efforts to address the buildup of garbage and debris left over in the sensitive wetland areas, mostly located on privately owned properties.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages
“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
krcrtv.com
St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka ranked top 5 in state for vascular surgery outcomes
EUREKA, Calif. — Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka has been ranked among the top 5 hospitals in the state for quality vascular surgery outcomes by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, a U.S. company that connects patients with information on doctors and hospitals, looked at the performance of almost 4,500 hospitals in various specialty areas nationwide. St. Joseph Hospital measured up well, at least in California, for surgically treating patients who suffer from vascular disease, which impacts arteries, blood vessels, veins, capillaries and the body's lymphatic system.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘A Classic Expression of Hostile Sexism’: Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn Called Out for ‘Nasty Little Joke’
First District Supervisor Rex Bohn opened this morning’s Humboldt County Board of Supervisors meeting with an apology. Without providing any context or further explanation, Bohn acknowledged that he had “said something that was inappropriate” while volunteering as an auctioneer at a local event over the weekend. “I want to apologize and, for that, acknowledge it.”
constructiondive.com
Granite wins $46M California interchange project
Watsonville, California-based Granite Construction has won an approximately $46 million contract from the California DOT to build the Indianola Interchange on U.S. Highway 101 in Humboldt County, California. The work will enhance the safety and mobility of motorists by eliminating a T-intersection along the primary route between Arcata and Eureka,...
actionnewsnow.com
Frontier Communications lines are down for around 4,500 people in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Saturday that Frontier Communications lines are down for around 4,500 people. Cellphones should be able to make calls. TCSO will provide updates when there’s further information. This is a developing story. Action News Now...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed
An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
kymkemp.com
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata
Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023
Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Two Men were Arrested in the Pine Hill Area After Search Yields Multiple Weapons
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 30, 2023, at about 9 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Slowing After Rollover on Hwy 299 by Blue Lake
Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on Hwy 299 after a single vehicle rolled over near the Blue Lake Blvd Exit. An ambulance responded to the scene for the injured driver but reportedly they have only minor injuries, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The four-door sedan...
North Coast Journal
Quakes Damage Hits $32M, Disaster Loan Center Moves to Rio Dell, Contractors Wanted for State Earthquake Retrofitting Program
To state the obvious, living in Humboldt County means living in earthquake country. That’s the reason why local homeowners, especially those with a house built before 1940, may be eligible to apply for a state program called Earthquake Brace + Bolt, which aims to help offset the cost of retrofitting homes vulnerable to falling off their foundations by providing $3,000 grants.
electrek.co
Tesla Megapacks keep airport and US Coast Guard station powered during natural disasters
A Tesla Megapack-powered microgrid in Northern California has helped keep an airport and US Coast Guard station, described as a lifeline for the region, powered during natural disasters. Natural disasters such as earthquakes and winter storms can cause power outages, leaving communities without access to essential services. In the event...
