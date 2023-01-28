ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
Citrus County Chronicle

How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast...
Citrus County Chronicle

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the U.K. closed some or all of their classrooms, train services were paralyzed and delays were expected at airports on the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions stepped up pressure on the government Wednesday to provide better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Citrus County Chronicle

UN expert: Myanmar junta will seek legitimacy in `sham' vote

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The independent U.N. special investigator on Myanmar warned Tuesday that the country’s military rulers plan to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a “sham” election this year and urged all countries to reject the illegal and “farcical" vote. Tom Andrews also called for...

