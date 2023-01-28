Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Robert Dean Stare
Robert Dean “Robbie” (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL. Robbie is survived by his...
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
agupdate.com
Local growers still need more processing options
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Reliable processing for duck eggs, patients filling doctor prescriptions for fruits and vegetables at farmers markets, and challenges for small-acreage growers aren’t usually things Adam Nielsen hears about in his listening sessions for the 2023 Farm Bill. But these were among the topics that came...
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Comments / 0