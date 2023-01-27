Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Francis "Frank" Rizzo
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Francis “Frank” Rizzo, age 74 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Sunday, January 29, 2023. Mr. Rizzo was born in Dover, New Jersey the son of the late Evelyn Soucie Porter. Mr. Rizzo was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was retired from Parsippany Troy Hills Township in New Jersey.
Daniel Eugene Cornell
Mr. Daniel Eugene Cornell, 84, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 following an extended illness. No services are scheduled at this time. Born on April 30, 1938 in White County, GA, he was the son of the late William Henry and Martha Ann Allison Cornell. He was retired from AT&T where he was an engineer. Mr. Cornell was a proud Veteran who served his country in the United States Army. He was of the Methodist faith.
Kathleen Cowart
Mrs. Kathleen Cowart, age 92 of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
David Earl Scarboro
Mr. David Earl Scarboro, age 92, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Scarboro's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Hazel B. Shuman
Hazel B. Shuman, age 84 of Talmo entered heaven Saturday January 28, 2023 at her residence with her family by her side. Hazel was born in Talmo, Georgia to the late Lonnie & Sallie Mae Watson Bryant. She worked at CVS as a cashier while becoming a homemaker. She loved animals, she loved watching the birds on the bird feeders and enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Jesse Shuman and 11 brothers and sisters.
Hope for Hall hopes to bring inclusivity to Hall County playgrounds
Hope is coming to Hall County's elementary school playgrounds. Non–profit organization Hope for Hall is teaming up with Hall County to help fundraise in order to bring inclusive playgrounds to elementary schools in the Hall County school system. There are over 3,500 students enrolled in the Hall County school...
Gas prices still rising in Georgia as January ends
Gas prices continued to rise in Georgia in the final full week of January. The average price for a gallon of regular rose to $3.39 as of early Monday morning according to the latest report from AAA. That was a 14-cent increase from the week before and represents three straight weeks of rising prices.
2023 soccer preview: Johnson boys, now in 4A, look to repeat; Jefferson, Commerce girls also look for finals return
OAKWOOD, Ga. — When last we left the high school pitch, one Northeast Georgia-area team was hoisting a state title trophy, and two others dropped heartbreaking losses in the finals. The Johnson boys captured their second Class 5A title in four years with a 4-2 win over St. Pius...
Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school
Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
Global healthcare equipment manufacturer moves into Hall County
Switzerland-based health device manufacturer Medmix is opening in Flowery Branch, adding approximately 200+ new jobs. The new location will be the company’s first expansion in the United States. Medmix creates high-precision delivery devices for use by both consumer and industrial markets. They produce equipment used in drug delivery, surgery and dental offices. Specifically, they provide pen injectors and autoinjectors, as well as pharma packaging services.
No injuries reported in Sunday outbuilding fire in Hall County
An outbuilding was damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire but no one was injured. Hall County Fire Rescue arrived at the fire on the 3400 block of Dover Road. When crews reached the scene, heavy fire was in the structure. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire from the exterior of the structure.
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
Soccer: New Copa 985 league brings official bragging rights -- and a trophy
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — When Gainesville and East Hall open the 2023 soccer campaign tonight at East Hall Stadium, it will be for more than just bragging rights between the two powerhouse programs. The pair of matches, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the girls, will be part of the new...
No injuries reported after Banks County fire
No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
Bulldogs rally beat Gamecocks in OT
ATHENS, Ga. — Eight overtime points from Kario Oquendo boosted Georgia past South Carolina, 81-78, Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Stegeman Coliseum. Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs’ scoring effort with a season-high 17 points. Frank Anselem posted a career-high 12 points, while Oquendo tallied 15. Terry Roberts dished out nine assists, and Jusaun Holt grabbed a team-leading six boards.
