Hazel B. Shuman, age 84 of Talmo entered heaven Saturday January 28, 2023 at her residence with her family by her side. Hazel was born in Talmo, Georgia to the late Lonnie & Sallie Mae Watson Bryant. She worked at CVS as a cashier while becoming a homemaker. She loved animals, she loved watching the birds on the bird feeders and enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Jesse Shuman and 11 brothers and sisters.

TALMO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO