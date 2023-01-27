ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Albany Herald

Georgia Hospital Association posthumously honors Anthony Parker

ALBANY — The Georgia Hospital Association has posthumously honored the late Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving health care services in southwest Georgia. Parker served on the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board of Directors from 2004-2008 and on the Phoebe Putney Health System Board from 2009 until his death last year, and Phoebe nominated him for the prestigious honor.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized

School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

One Sumter Foundation to host gun violence summit

AMERICUS — Violent crime has been on the rise nationally, but gun violence in Sumter County is becoming more real and personal every day. With three shootings just last week, efforts to host a communitywide conversation around rising gun violence and what Sumter County as a whole can do to address the root issues could not be more timely.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby

ATLANTA — Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility known as “Cop City.”. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the troops’...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

JUST IN: Stetson Bennett Arrested for Public Intoxication

Former Georgia quarterback and expected NFL Draft pick, Stetson Bennett was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas according to Joe Trahan of WFAA in Dallas. The national title-winning quarterback was booked for public intoxication according to reports. According to the report, police were called to the scene because someone was...
DALLAS, TX

