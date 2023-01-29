ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Legendary DJ Jerry Blavat honored in funeral Mass

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjNz9_0kUazMx800

Legendary DJ Jerry Blavat remembered in funeral Mass 00:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss now.

Legendary Philadelphia-area DJ Jerry Blavat was being remembered Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets.

Blavat died last week at age 82, his family confirmed.

The service was streamed live and is now available to watch on demand.

Singer Dionne Warwick gave Blavat's eulogy. The late DJ was a friend from the beginning of her iconic career.

"He was just too wonderful to me," she said. "I know he loved me as much as I loved him. He's up there dancing, yeah I know he is, and you do too. He's up there making people laugh and feel good."

Outside the cathedral Saturday, a digital screen showed pictures from Blavat's life as music played.

Nicknamed "The Geator with the Heater," Blavat was credited with giving multiple acts their big break, including the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers, according to the Kimmel Center . He had friends among the music industry stars including Dionne Warwick. He appeared on TV with Sammy Davis Jr., James Brown and many other stars.

He hosted live dances and pioneered the "oldies" format on the radio, and got many acts their big break,  As late as this fall, Blavat was still hosting dance events , playing "oldies but goodies."

Blavat was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1993. A plaque in his honor sits at Broad and Locust Streets.

After news of his passing, flowers sat in front of Memories in Margate, the Jersey Shore club that Blavat owned since 1972.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Retired Philadelphia teacher has 1st gallery exhibit at age 80

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the first day of Black History Month.A retired school teacher found another passion outside of the classroom.For years she's created pottery and sculptures bringing to life her artistic creations.Now at 80 years "young," her work is being displayed in her first-ever art gallery exhibit. When Adrean Bailey retired from teaching with the School District of Philadelphia after 32 years, she was looking for something to do, a hobby. Something to occupy her time. She found it at a neighborhood senior center. "They happened to have pottery and all, and there was macrame, and different classes so I said,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Future & Friends "One Big Party" tour stops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Continuing the "One Big Party" tour, Grammy Award-winning artist Future and friends added a stop in Philadelphia. The catch is the "friends" are surprise guests in each city.Future & Friends will have one big party at the Wells Fargo Center Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The ticket prices are estimated to be between $55-$240.Artists featured on the tour have been Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Babyface Ray and more. Maybe we will see Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert grace the stage after walking out with the Eagles on their big win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.Future has six nominations for the 2023 Grammys. The nominations are Best Rap Performance for "pushin P", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Beautiful" "Wait For U", Best Rap Song for "pushing P" and "Wait For U", and Best Rap Album for "I Never Liked You."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Miracle" that Overbrook student survived more than 30 shots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a corner and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local balloon arch company turning Philadelphia green for Super Bowl LVII

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) -- Born ready. That's how the owner of Charming Garlands, a Montgomery County decor company, says she feels heading into Super Bowl LVII, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.In an East Norriton warehouse, there are thousands of balloons. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Charming Garlands made sure they had plenty of green balloons on hand. "We have a ton of green in stock in every shade," Ali Kahan said. "We have more Eagles helmets than you can probably even count. Footballs, you name it. We are ready." Eleven days out from Super Bowl LVII, Kahan is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet the Delco man re-creating Jason Kelce's Mummers hat for a good cause

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- Who could forget that famous Mummers-inspired hat worn by Jason Kelce after the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2018?The Delaware County man who made the hat is re-creating them for a good cause. James May is busy sewing an over-the-top white, green and gold hat, which may look familiar to some Eagles fans. It's a replica of the hat Kelce wore as part of a Mummers suit during a passionate speech he gave during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018. "The speech with the underdogs, that was a great, great speech," May said. May, the costume's original designer, is...
FOLSOM, PA
CBS Philly

"He wasn't expected to live": Repo driver shot in Chester makes miraculous recovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been nine months since a repo driver was shot in the head on the job in Delaware County.While police search for the suspect, the victim is now sharing his miraculous story of recovery.It's been a long and difficult recovery for Jamie King. He was left in critical condition and had to re-learn how to walk, talk and eat.He and his wife want the person who did this to him caught.A warning — some of the images you're about to see in the package above may be disturbing."The bullet went in," Jamie King said.Jaime King, 39, alongside...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles rookie shares special message in surprise visit to South Philly school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before they swoop into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, some members of the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into area schools to bring some pep to their pep rallies. One Philadelphia school got a big surprise Wednesday."I love the Eagles and I'm so happy that they won," first grader William Desimmone said.The love for the Eagles was on full display Wednesday morning.A pep rally was held at the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in South Philly."The Eagles are the best team and they have one more game to play," first grader Lucas Postigliona said, "I hope they win.""We are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia group holds 28-night gun violence prevention initiative

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the first night of a 28-night gun violence prevention initiative in Philadelphia.The group Taylor Made Opportunities is working with local faith leaders every night in February.Members will meet with residents throughout Nicetown, North Philadelphia and Northwest Philadelphia.The goal is to connect people in need with resources, for employment and housing.The initiative comes after more than 2,200 people were shot in each of the last three years in Philadelphia. In 2022, 2,273 people were shot in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy