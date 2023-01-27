Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO