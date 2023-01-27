ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital

Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host: I Didn’t See Any ‘Death Blows’ in Tyre Nichols Footage

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he didn’t see any “death blows” in the damning body-cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.The footage shows the cops pull Nichols over for a traffic stop before aggressively tossing him on the pavement as they shout threats and draw their guns. “Bitch, put your hands behind your back,” one cop said. “I’ll knock your ass the fuck out,” he followed up, before tasering Nichols.More footage shows cops repeatedly punching him in the head before pepper spraying him as he desperately called out for his...
MEMPHIS, NY
The Independent

Tyre Nichols video shows officers boasting as he lies motionless: ‘Hitting him with straight haymakers, dog’

Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.He would die in hospital several days later.“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”One video clip shows officers dragging Mr Nichols from the driver’s seat...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols’s Death On “Single Black Mothers”

He claims the video of officers beating Nichols to death “looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”. The murder of Tyre Nichols by several Memphis police officers has captured the attention of the U.S., and Ciara didn’t like what a particular sports journalist had to say. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. The incident escalated, and he was pulled from his vehicle, pepper sprayed, and tased by a group of officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Memphis on edge ahead of violent Tyre Nichols arrest video’s release

Memphis was on edge Monday ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man's violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital.Relatives of Tyre Nichols were scheduled to meet with city officials to view video footage of his Jan. 7 arrest, according to lawyers for the family. Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Department Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said last week that video of the arrest would be released after the conclusion of an internal police investigation and after Nichols'...
MEMPHIS, TN

