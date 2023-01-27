ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
The Herald News

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
This HBCU is meeting student housing demand with new dormitory options

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have battled with housing issues for students who require on-campus living for years. But now, schools are applying innovative methods to combat that crisis by expanding their housing options. Fisk University, an HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee, is starting the initiative by creating a small community of shipping containers that will house 98 students for the Fall 2023 semester.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Lantern

Greek Life members reflect on the most in-person sorority recruitment since 2020

Following a two-year hiatus, formal sorority recruitment returned in person this year. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor For Digital Content. The long-awaited return of in-person sorority recruitment concluded Monday, and active members are reflecting on the personal connections they made when recruiting face to face rather than through a computer screen.
Phys.org

Research demonstrates need for student loan policies that encourage college enrollment

On February 28, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging the legality of the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which, if it prevailed, would cancel about $400 million in debt for about 16 million borrowers. Soon after SCOTUS hears these arguments,...
artandeducation.net

Scholarship applications for spring/summer 2023

Scholarship applications for our certificate programs are now open from January 16 to February 20. To apply, please complete this form. Applications should include a writing sample and a cover letter showcasing your intellectual interests and clarifying your need for financial relief. Applicants from the Global South will be automatically considered for 50 percent of scholarships. Half of our full scholarship recipients are from the Global South, and half are women.
bestcolleges.com

Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce

Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
The Pueblo Chieftain

CSU Pueblo joins TheDream.US network in effort to assist migrant students

At any given time, about 50 Colorado State University Pueblo students are paying for college without access to federal student aid. These students, sometimes referred to as "dreamers," are immigrants lacking permanent legal status in the United States. CSU Pueblo looks to take another step toward assisting these students through joining TheDream.US — a national scholarship network. CSU Pueblo is the first Colorado school outside the Denver metro area to join TheDream.US.
PUEBLO, CO
bestcolleges.com

Looming Enrollment Cliff Poses Serious Threat to Colleges

The enrollment cliff poses a Darwinian threat to higher education, allowing only the wealthiest and market savviest to survive. Thanks to lower birthrates during the Great Recession, the college-age population will shrink beginning in 2025. College officials call this demographic phenomenon the "enrollment cliff." The effects will vary based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

