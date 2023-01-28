Read full article on original website
Related
If You See Gray Ice Cubes in Your Fridge, This Is What It Means
If your fridge has a built-in ice machine, you may have occasionally noticed the ice cubes coming out gray in color. When this first happened to me, I didn’t know what to make of it. Was my fridge broken? Had my ice been poisoned somehow? Thankfully neither hypothesis was correct. That said, gray ice cubes in your fridge’s ice maker shouldn’t be ignored. Learn exactly what causes this unpleasant occurrence and the proper way of dealing with it.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.
Why you should drink coffee with milk, according to scientists
Immune cells treated with polyphenols and amino acids, were twice as effective at fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added, Danish researchers have found.
Ultra-processed foods – like cookies, chips, frozen meals and fast food – may contribute to cognitive decline
Researchers are trying to understand whether ultra-processed foods erode brain health in the aging process.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Coffee Makers of 2023
For many people, there’s no better way to start the day than with a great cup of coffee. But today’s coffee makers do far more than brew a pot of joe. Some grind beans, others froth milk for lattes and macchiatos, and a few even brew iced coffee.
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
msn.com
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
money.com
10 Ways to Transform Your Home for Less Than $10
We all want to transform our homes into something fresh and inviting. But with the rising costs of home improvement projects, it's difficult to get the look we want without breaking the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 everyday products to transform your home for less than $10. From kitchen upgrades to cleaning products and more, you can make simple and cost-effective changes to your home without going over your budget.
natureworldnews.com
Some Nepenthes Pitcher Plants Shifted From Catching, Digesting Insects To Absorbing Animal Excrement
Some carnivorous pitcher plants, known as Nepenthes, have shifted from capturing and digesting insects to ability to absorb animal poop for their own daily dose of nutrients, and it's a switch this is proving very beneficial. Nepenthes absorbs poop. Scientists discovered that such botanical poop eaters consume more nitrogen due...
techaiapp.com
Here’s What A Full Day of Anti-Inflammatory Meals Looks Like
Integrative nutritionist Jennie Miremadi is sharing a full day of anti-inflammatory meals with us – snacks included. The anti-inflammatory diet is a preventative, body-balancing formula for eating well which we’ve explored in-depth on the site including this piece with Jennie. If you’ve been wanting to incorporate more foods that fight inflammation into your diet but wern’t sure how to go about it, this menu will help you out…
Woman Rigs Removable Plant Shelves to Window Frames and It’s Genius
Perfect for propagating and seeding!
Decluttering Clothes: Out with The Old
As any Mom knows, kids grow fast and the clothes pile up just as quickly. Whether it’s from your children’s unworn hand-me-downs or from clothes that have been outgrown too soon, sometimes it feels like you’re forever sorting through mounds of clothing and you’re wondering how to declutter clothes.
The costs of keeping a house cat are more than just money. Your cat expects a portion of your reverence and tuna plate.
Let’s get one thing straight. That you are keeping them is an insult to the decision they made about you regarding their lifestyle. A cat is 95% tiger DNA. Please review this list of cat facts you need to understand to understand anything and everything cat.
Professional Tells Us How to Properly Use Masking Tape and Shocked Is an Understatement
This is a game changer.
Hygge for Happiness: What the Danish Art of Simple Living Can Teach Us
Do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters. Is it possible to live with less? To do more with fewer things and enjoy more of what matters? Hygge (pronounced ‘who-ga’ in American English), a Danish word defined loosely as ‘a feeling of coziness,’ is an integral part of Danish culture. It teaches followers how to enjoy what they have and cherish the people in their lives.
Woman Makes Functional Hidden Spice Rack Next to Stove and It’s Just Perfect
Such a great way to save cabinet space
msn.com
How do you eat avocado? Find out what the experts say
Bechelor in Nutrition · 2 years of experience · Brazil. You can consume it pure, with sugar or with salt, or even prepare some recipes like avocado toast, avocado brigadeiro, avocado mayonnaise, pasta with avocado sauce, avocado omelet, avocado smoothie. → See more questions and expert answers related...
Comments / 0