Paige Nues provides her closing thoughts regarding the treatment management of Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: We have never felt more optimistic than [at] any time in the Rett syndrome’s history in terms of diagnosis today. We have a good idea of what the natural history of Rett syndrome looks like. We know that it's not degenerative and that for the majority of cases, it has a genetic cause and that there are hopeful genetic gene modifying therapies coming our way. Interventions are possible. Also, that medical care, really good medical care, can extend longevity well into adulthood. We also know that, being a rare disease, it really takes the perspective of someone who understands the syndrome to give the best care plan possible. To be able to help tease out what is the result of Rett syndrome and what might be a common issue that anyone who is a human being might suffer. Whether it could be any number of things. It's a difficult journey to tease those things out sometimes or to know where your child is on the spectrum. Referrals to a center of excellence is really one of the most important things that can help a family feel confident that the care plan they have for their child is the best one available today. For providers to be able to authorize referral to a center of excellence can be a troubling journey, especially if the nearest center of excellence is outside of your state, and you might be on a Medicaid program.

1 DAY AGO