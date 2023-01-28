ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla's 44% January Rally, Lucid Sizzles On Going-Private Rumors, Lightyear Ditches Premium Vehicle And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already

Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Motorsport Games Stock Jumped 700% Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of motorsports network company Motorsport Games Inc MSGM rocketed higher by more than 700% on Tuesday and were halted several times along the way. It looks like several developments fueled the buying spree. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: On Monday, Motorsport Games entered into a debt-for-equity...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
GM's Global VP Says What Everyone Already Knows About The Hummer EV

Although electric vehicles tend to be much simpler mechanically than their gasoline counterparts, there is one piece that commands more attention than anything in a gas-powered car - the battery. An EV needs an absolutely massive battery if it wants to get a reasonable range on a full charge, and the battery's size is amplified as the vehicle gets bigger.
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Ford Rallies Off GM's Q4 Success: 'Consumers Are Still Buying Cars'

The “sympathy” trade is working well in the automotive sector in Tuesday’s session. An upbeat fourth-quarter report from General Motors Company GM and raised guidance is taking Ford Motor Company F along for the ride higher. The price action in Dearborn's stock makes it the PreMarket Prep...
Analyst Expectations for Walt Disney's Future

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Walt Disney DIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $118.45 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $98.00.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'

Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."

