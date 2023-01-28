Tesla's 44% January Rally, Lucid Sizzles On Going-Private Rumors, Lightyear Ditches Premium Vehicle And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already
Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Benzinga
Motorsport Games Stock Jumped 700% Tuesday: What's Going On?
Shares of motorsports network company Motorsport Games Inc MSGM rocketed higher by more than 700% on Tuesday and were halted several times along the way. It looks like several developments fueled the buying spree. Here's what you need to know. What Happened: On Monday, Motorsport Games entered into a debt-for-equity...
Elon Musk Gives Important Tesla Cybertruck Production Update: 'It Is Incredible'
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck has evinced a lot of interest among customers and is touted as the next big thing in electric vehicles. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he just reviewed the production beta Cybertruck. He paid the highest compliment to it and said, “It is incredible.”
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Elon Musk Said His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops in August. What Happened: Musk, during the podcast appearance, said a party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?
Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders.
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
GM's Global VP Says What Everyone Already Knows About The Hummer EV
Although electric vehicles tend to be much simpler mechanically than their gasoline counterparts, there is one piece that commands more attention than anything in a gas-powered car - the battery. An EV needs an absolutely massive battery if it wants to get a reasonable range on a full charge, and the battery's size is amplified as the vehicle gets bigger.
Trading Strategies for Advanced Micro Devices Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD was popping up about 3.2% Tuesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings print set to take place after the market close on Tuesday. When AMD printed its third-quarter results on Nov. 1, the stock gapped up 5.6% to start the following trading day, but closed the session down 4.64%.
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Ford Rallies Off GM's Q4 Success: 'Consumers Are Still Buying Cars'
The “sympathy” trade is working well in the automotive sector in Tuesday’s session. An upbeat fourth-quarter report from General Motors Company GM and raised guidance is taking Ford Motor Company F along for the ride higher. The price action in Dearborn's stock makes it the PreMarket Prep...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Benzinga
Analyst Expectations for Walt Disney's Future
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Walt Disney DIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $118.45 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $98.00.
Crypto Named After Musk's Pet Soars 19%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Holders Vote To Burn $55M Tokens
FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'
Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Said 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, said that 90% of the inflation had already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' in November 2022. What...
Comments / 0