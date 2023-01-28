ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Golf Channel

Shane Lowry splits with caddie Bo Martin after rocky start to 2023

Shane Lowry is looking for a new caddie ahead of the year’s first major. The Irish Independent first reported that Lowry and his caddie, Bo Martin, have split following last week’s Dubai Desert Classic. Ranked 22nd in the world, the Irishman is in the midst of a pedestrian...
Golf Channel

PGA Tour Q-School to be played at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club

As PGA Tour Q-School returns for the first time in more than a decade later this year, it will be played in familiar territory. GolfChannel.com has learned that TPC Sawgrass will host the qualifying tournament in conjunction with nearby Sawgrass Country Club, according to an email from Sawgrass CC’s president to members. The news was first reported by Golfweek.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Channel

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks

There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances. It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau has surgery to fix vertigo, no longer chasing distance

Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years. DeChambeau, making his first start of the year at the Asian Tour's Saudi International, said in a story on LIV Golf’s website that he had surgery Dec. 15 to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses. That cyst had restricted one of his nasal passages, leading to dizzy spells and bouts of vertigo that have plagued him since the 2020 Masters.
Golf Channel

Rose Zhang, two past champs highlight initial 70-player Augusta National Women's Amateur field

The top 45 eligible players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In total, 70 players have committed to the March 29-April 1 championship at Champions Retreat (first 36 holes) and Augusta National Golf Club (final round). They include two past champions, last year's winner Anna Davis and 2021 champ Tsubasa Kajitani, as well as world No. 1 Rose Zhang.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Channel

Slimmer, rejuvenated Phil Mickelson 'embarrassed' by play last year

Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship. Speaking ahead of the Asian Tour’s Saudi International, his first event in three months, the 52-year-old Mickelson was asked almost exclusively about his game and fitness. He told reporters that he’s trimmed down to his old college weight and still believes he is capable of accomplishing “special things” in the game’s biggest events.

