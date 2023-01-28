Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Bubba Watson on Masters Champions Dinner: 'I'll sit wherever [Scottie Scheffler] tells me ... I'll sit outside'
Scottie Scheffler has joked that he’ll have a “separate table” for Bubba Watson at this year’s Masters Champions Dinner. Even if that was true, Watson says he’d have no issue. “Hey, as long as I'm in the Champions Dinner, I'm fine,” Watson said Tuesday in...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Golf Channel
Power rankings, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Backing favorites or the field?
The PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The first three rounds will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, with a cut after the third round. The final round will be played at Pebble Beach.
Golf Channel
OWGR: Rory McIlroy solidifies top spot, Max Homa reaches best ranking of career
There were scenarios in which Rory McIlroy didn’t maintain his top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking after last weekend. Instead, the Northern Irishman reminded us all why he’s held the No. 1 position since overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the fall. Facing drama and rain delays, McIlroy...
Golf Channel
Shane Lowry splits with caddie Bo Martin after rocky start to 2023
Shane Lowry is looking for a new caddie ahead of the year’s first major. The Irish Independent first reported that Lowry and his caddie, Bo Martin, have split following last week’s Dubai Desert Classic. Ranked 22nd in the world, the Irishman is in the midst of a pedestrian...
Golf Channel
Memorable moments from Pebble Beach: Tiger's heroics, Spieth's danger, snow day
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was first played in 1937 and is still delivering classic moments. From Arnold Palmer in a snow delay to Jordan Spieth on the edge of a cliff, here are some memorable moments from Pebble. 7 down, 7 to play. One of Tiger Woods’ nine PGA...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour Q-School to be played at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club
As PGA Tour Q-School returns for the first time in more than a decade later this year, it will be played in familiar territory. GolfChannel.com has learned that TPC Sawgrass will host the qualifying tournament in conjunction with nearby Sawgrass Country Club, according to an email from Sawgrass CC’s president to members. The news was first reported by Golfweek.
Golf Channel
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Spot-shadowing a crazy couple of weeks
There was pettiness. There was controversy. There was a bit of innovation. And there were several impressive performances. It was a tumultuous week of golf, from Tee-gate with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, to Reed perhaps barking up the wrong tree, to Max Homa winning on the heels of a televised walk-and-talk.
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau has surgery to fix vertigo, no longer chasing distance
Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years. DeChambeau, making his first start of the year at the Asian Tour's Saudi International, said in a story on LIV Golf’s website that he had surgery Dec. 15 to remove a retention cyst in one of his maxillary sinuses. That cyst had restricted one of his nasal passages, leading to dizzy spells and bouts of vertigo that have plagued him since the 2020 Masters.
Golf Channel
Rose Zhang, two past champs highlight initial 70-player Augusta National Women's Amateur field
The top 45 eligible players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In total, 70 players have committed to the March 29-April 1 championship at Champions Retreat (first 36 holes) and Augusta National Golf Club (final round). They include two past champions, last year's winner Anna Davis and 2021 champ Tsubasa Kajitani, as well as world No. 1 Rose Zhang.
Golf Channel
Slimmer, rejuvenated Phil Mickelson 'embarrassed' by play last year
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship. Speaking ahead of the Asian Tour’s Saudi International, his first event in three months, the 52-year-old Mickelson was asked almost exclusively about his game and fitness. He told reporters that he’s trimmed down to his old college weight and still believes he is capable of accomplishing “special things” in the game’s biggest events.
