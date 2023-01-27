Read full article on original website
sgfcsd.org
UPK Lottery for 2023-24 now open
The South Glens Falls Central School District is pleased to announce the opening of our lottery for the 2023-24 Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) school year. To be eligible for the South Glens Falls CSD UPK Program. Your child must be four (4) years old on or before December 1, 2023. You...
South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property
On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES.
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
Whitehall woman allegedly keeps children from school
A Whitehall woman is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly pulling her children from school and refusing to homeschool them.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Witt Construction to Create Conservation Subdivision in Town of Saratoga, a ‘Long-imagined Community’ of 31 Homes
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eight years after John Witt, president of Saratoga Springs-based Witt Construction, proposed a 111-acre conservation subdivision in the Town of Saratoga, the town’s Planning Board has granted preliminary approval of his long-imagined, 31-home community. The property comprises 103 acres that Witt purchased from Saratoga Springs’...
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Springs Street History Program
The unique street history of Saratoga Springs will be presented by Charlie Kuenzel and will include images, personal remembrances, house histories and the city’s most prominent historic landmarks. Charlie Kuenzel is a native Saratogian who taught in the Saratoga City School District for 36 years and was co-owner of...
Is it Legal to Repair Rather Than Replace a CPAP Machine?
It was 2011 when Schenectady handyman Dave West fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into oncoming traffic. The accident left his heart in a state of atrial fibrillation and six of his ribs cracked. It wasn't until later that he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which caused the crash. As if getting a good night's sleep wasn't already hard enough, this condition randomly starts and stops your breathing as you sleep. People who suffer from sleep apnea have to wear a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine in order to sleep soundly. Otherwise, like West, they could stop breathing as much as once every second at any given moment (Andrew Waite, The Daily Gazette).
Albany nonprofit looks to rehome twice-abused dog
Chance flew to Albany on Saturday to join Out of the Pits, a nonprofit that focuses on pit bulls.
NEWS10 ABC
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in Troy
TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Capital Region watched in terror and disbelief when the Memphis police worn bodycam video was shared for all to see Friday night. The video shows five Memphis police officers attack 29-year-old father and husband Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Mayor Kim Uses City’s Facebook Page to Illegally Promote his Re-election Campaign
From The Saratoga Springs Government Facebook Page. The first image above is from the Saratoga Springs official city Facebook page. As you can see, the post includes a link to Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim’s Facebook campaign page , “Ron Kim for Saratoga Springs.”. New York State law...
Now’s the time to buy a tree in Washington County
Washington County has started its annual tree and shrub sale. Every year, the county soil and water conservation district sells tree species, small trees and shrubs, as well as seed packets, compost and fertilizer, to those looking to grow new life onto their property.
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
Former Montgomery County librarian to appear on Jeopardy
Former East Hill Elementary librarian Tanya Parrott is set to appear on Jeopardy in February. The book worm will show off her knowledge on February 6 as a contestant on the popular game show.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
WRGB
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WNYT
Tens of thousands raised for family of victim in deadly Fulton County snowmobile tragedy
The GoFundMe for the victim of a deadly Fulton County snowmobile accident had raised more than $61,000 as of Monday evening. Todd Wheaton, 42, died last Thursday night, when the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Peck Lake. People should stay off all the lakes, rivers, streams...
