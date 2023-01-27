ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

findingfarina.com

6 Ways to Save Money on Household Bills

With prices steadily increasing, you may have started wondering how you can reduce your costs without having to miss out on your regular creature comforts. Here are six great ways to save money on household bills that won’t make you feel deprived. Shop Around. Shopping around for better deals...
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Jordy Schuck

How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner

So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.
moneytalksnews.com

7 Ways to Make Money on Your Phone

We all have downtime while waiting in line at the store or sitting at the doctor’s office. What if you could make money on your phone during that time?. Using your phone to make a little extra cash could be a better use of your time than simply checking Facebook or scrolling through Twitter.
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
AOL Corp

3 top tips to slash your $10,000 credit card balance

For folks carrying $10,000 in credit card debt — or any amount at all — now is the time to pay it down before the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates even higher. “It's a really, really tough time to have credit card debt,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Madison Cates

Make Money From Home with Survey Apps

Disclaimer: these thoughts and opinions are my own and I cannot guarantee that you will earn any money on any of these apps. As a mom, I understand how precious our limited time can be. That’s why I went ahead and tried out a variety of survey websites so that you can know which ones are worth your time, and which ones you can pass up.
Aneka Duncan

Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans

Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)

