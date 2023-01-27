Dead Space Remake starts at the beginning of the visceral Dead Space franchise at the place it all started, aboard the planet cracker ship USG Ishimura, where the first known Necromorph outbreak originally began. This remake of a horror classic retains the feeling and charm of what made the original Dead Space such a hit, but besides the graphical polish, it introduced a couple of differences that set them apart. Certain levels and missions are different this time, such as the process of recalibrating the ADS Cannons in Chapter 4 - Obliteration Imminent.

