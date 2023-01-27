Read full article on original website
Fortnite Harvester Augment, explained
In Fortnite, players get to choose from a range of Reality Augments and these improve certain aspects of the gameplay. The Harvester is a newly added Augment, and players need to know how to use it in Chapter 4 Season 1. Here's what the Harvester Augment does and how to use it in Fortnite.
Pixel Piece Codes (February 2023)
You must try out the Roblox game Pixel Piece if you love pirate adventures and hit the anime One Piece! As you might guess from the title, the visual style is similar to Minecraft. That's nice, but you still need to prove yourself in this pirate world, especially if you're a beginner. Luckily, help is on the way!
How to clear chapters 1-10 in Survivor.io
Surviver.io is a fun mobile zombie survivor game in which you have to kill all the zombies that are trying to kill you. These zombies come from all directions. So, you need to use a bit of luck and a bit of skill to stop these zombies from killing you. Once you die, the level resets, and you're back at the start.
Dream Six Codes (January 2023)
Welcome to the anime ARPG Dream Six! Here you can explore solo or with friends, battling monsters and finding treasure chests full of valuable gear while also collecting new characters to play. Once you have a complete set of level one gear, you can move on to finding level two gear and so on. Can you become the most powerful adventurer in Dream Six?
How to recalibrate ADS Cannons in Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake starts at the beginning of the visceral Dead Space franchise at the place it all started, aboard the planet cracker ship USG Ishimura, where the first known Necromorph outbreak originally began. This remake of a horror classic retains the feeling and charm of what made the original Dead Space such a hit, but besides the graphical polish, it introduced a couple of differences that set them apart. Certain levels and missions are different this time, such as the process of recalibrating the ADS Cannons in Chapter 4 - Obliteration Imminent.
The Omega Protocol Ultimate cleared for the first time in FFXIV
A group of raiders known as UNNAMED_ has cleared The Omega Protocol Ultimate, becoming the world’s first to clear Final Fantasy XIV’s most difficult raid. The team cleared the raid at approximately 11:00 am on Monday, January 31, almost a week after the release of the raid. The...
FFXIV’s world first The Omega Protocol raiders are deleting their characters
Hours after it was announced that The Omega Protocol, Final Fantasy XIV’s latest Ultimate raid, was cleared, the clear and the winning team, UNNAMED_, were embroiled in controversy. A video leak appears to show the team using zoom hacks during their progression of the TOP fight. Since then, members of UNNAMED_ have come out with apologies, with several stating they’ll be moving away from FFXIV or deleting their characters.
More Dragon Ball skins are coming to Fortnite
The Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite was one of the most popular crossovers in the game, and Epic Games teased its return in Chapter 4 Season 1. The past collaboration featured outfits for characters like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. Fans are expecting to see more characters arrive in the game, and here's all you need to know about this upcoming collaboration.
Genshin Impact Second Blooming event guide
The Genshin Impact Second Blooming event runs from January 31, 2023, to February 13, 2023, and involves Domain-based combat using multiple teams. By participating, you can get Lisa's skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade, for free. How to unlock the Genshin Impact Second Blooming event. You must meet the following prerequisites...
Anime Showdown Codes (February 2023)
In Anime Showdown, you can earn coins and gems by eliminating players and winning rounds in the arena. You can use these currencies to purchase new characters, each with their own abilities, as well as special skins for those characters, designed and inspired by their outfits in their hit animes.
